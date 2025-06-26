Cranbourne celebrates premiership heroes

By Blair Burns

It was a big day for Cranbourne on-field as the seniors won their second game of the season, but it was just as big off-field as the club welcomed back many club legends for a series of premiership reunions.

The Eagles celebrated the premiership teams from 1985 and 1995, as well as an overdue get together for the 2011 premiership side.

It was also past players day, so the club and Amstel Reserve was buzzing on Saturday, while just as many legends turned out for Reunion Race Day on Sunday.

Cranbourne president Chris Keenan said it was a great weekend and was pleased with the turnout across both days.

“The 1985, 1995 and 2011 premiership sides all made it to the game on Saturday where we put on a function for them,” he said.

“Everyone had a great day; I think there were about 200 people in attendance on Sunday as well so it was a really big turnout.”

Keenan said there were a few nerves after the Under-19s and reserves both fell short against Narre Warren, but was happy to see the senior side get the win.

“We have such a good rivalry with Narre Warren and they are a very similar club to us and always great to play against,” he said.

“We have played 129 times and we are up 66-63, there have been 14 finals and the clubs have won seven each, and also won two grand finals each.

“It was an awesome weekend and they all loved it.

“In the first half of the senior football all of the legends were inside the function room watching themselves play, but they all went outside to watch the second half.”

Keenan said the celebrations kicked off last Thursday after training with the Eagle Lotto Draw.

“We always bring up a past champion of the club to do a little interview and we put it on our Facebook page and we had Doug Koop, our 2011 premiership coach come up,” he said.

Koop led the club to a premiership in 2011 over Narre Warren and laid the foundation for a winning era to help shape the modern Cranbourne Football Club.

Cranbourne will travel to Hurlingham Park this weekend to take on East Brighton.