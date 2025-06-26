Foxes pair shining bright

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The list of accolades is ever growing for Narre North Foxes duo Lily Brittain and Ella Bologa.

The two 16-year-olds, both part of Melbourne’s Next Generation Academy (NGA), have been dominating local footy for several years, with both training with Dandenong Stingrays U18s squad in recent weeks to take their footy to the next level.

Brittain debuted for the Stingrays on Sunday, collecting 11 disposals on the wing, while Bologa is on the cusp of selection.

“There was some opportunity to bring some players through and Lily played some really good under-16s footy and Vic Country footy and through training, she’s been super consistent and has shown poise and composure when we’re doing competitive stuff and has been really clean,” Stingrays coach Nathan Boyd said of her selection.

It follows under-16s All Australian selection for both following a strong championships for Vic Country, with the aggressive Bologa named in the back pocket after growing into a defensive role, while the speedy Brittain was named on the interchange bench following a standout carnival as an inside midfielder.

Both also shone in the AFL’s recent showcase of the best Indigenous and Multicultural pathway talent.

Brittain has Indigenous heritage on both sides of her family, while Bologa’s Mum is Filipino.

Last year, both played V/Line Cup representative footy, with Brittain captaining the side, a role she also holds at Foxes where she won the 2024 best and fairest, while Bologa came runner up in both the club and league best and fairest.

“It’s really cool, we’ve been exposed to bigger bodies, much more talent than local footy so we’ve been exposed to a more professional environment,” Bologa said of the benefits of representative footy.

“It has taught us a lot about the standard and how we need to train to get to the next level.”

Bologa is the cousin of former Hawthorn Category B rookie Josh Bennetts, with injuries impacting his time on the Hawks list as he was unable to break through for a game across his two seasons at the club.

“I’m very close to Josh,” Bologa said.

“Ever since I was little, I’ve watched him and wanted to be like him.

“He’s probably the reason I got into footy, because I was hanging around him so he’s been a good mentor to learn off.

“I was the only girl (in the family) and would hang out with my older brother and cousin and they would toughen me up a bit.

“I’ve always kicked the footy with them and they’ve helped me with my skills.

“It’s been harsh on him with injuries and delisted so it’s taught me that your spot isn’t always secure – you have to always keep trying and pushing yourself to be the best because anything could happen and your career could so easily change.”

The pair’s immersion into Melbourne’s NGA has informed them of what life at the next level could look like, with AFLW a distant driving goal for both girls, who will be eligible for the 2027 draft.

“We got to do little activities with the AFLW girls so we hung out with them a few times out of Melbourne Academy so we just learned (what) a day in the life (looks like) and how their trainings go,” Brittain said.

“It’s very full on but looks enjoyable and you’re around your teammates all day.”

The experience has been particularly surreal for Bologa, who models her game on Dees NGA coach Tyla Hanks.

“I’ve learned a lot off her because she’s pretty similar to my height and position so I’ve taken a leaf out of her book every time I watch her play,” Bologa said.

“I ask her lots of questions and she’s obviously there to give us lots of feedback and teach us things that we need to learn.”

As for their next step?

“I think to keep improving as an athlete,” Bologa said.

“There’s always little things to keep improving and I think I just need to find a way to work on that to be the best athlete I can be and embrace every position I get put in.

Brittain adds: “Getting better and not letting other people’s opinions bring me down, so keep pushing myself.

“It would be massive if we could get to AFLW level.

“It would definitely set up a life for us as well – playing good football is the main goal.”