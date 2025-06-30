Lyndhurst falls agonisingly short as Titans hold off late burst

By Dylan Beaumont

Berwick Springs has survived an enormous scare by Lyndhurst, holding on by a solitary point 14.10 (94) to 14.9 (93).

Ty Ellison carried himself well as always with a four goal effort and captain Matt Soutter-Smith starred for his side when needed.

Josh Dormer (three goals) and Jack Hazendonk were of heavy significance for their side but ultimately fell short.

St Kilda City are four points clear on top of the ladder with a 38 point victory over an error-prone Black Rock 16.9 (105) to 9.13 (67).

The Rockers’ 13 behinds marked the sixth time through 12 games they have recorded over 10 behinds in a game, highlighting a point of focus for coach Matt Huber.

Alex Stevanovski was front and centre with four goals and Aaron Foss was no stranger to the sherrin for the Saints.

For Black Rock, Aaron Cloke’s form was a bright spot, finishing with five goals.

Carrum Patterson Lakes is one step behind its challengers in St Kilda City, perched at second on the ladder after a 14.11 (95) to 8.9 (57) over Skye.

Matthew Baxter’s three goals all arrived at important times to begin the onslaught and vice captain Connor Vincent was at his brilliant best.

Tyler Cabansag and former Trafalgar member Chace Struth were best on ground for their side.

South Mornington has sunk Ashwood’s ship even further into the abyss, defeating them 12.11 (83) to 9.10 (64).

Ashwood led 6.2 to 3.3 at quarter time before the Tigers closed the gap in the second quarter.

South Mornington then poured on 4.1 to 0.5 in the final stanza to lock away a necessary four points.

Travis French kicked four goals while Broden and Kalen Bird had three goals apiece.

Ashwood captain Mitch Wilkinson had three majors as Ashwood try to rise off the bottom of the table.

Hampton’s preposterous kicking fed them a tough victory to Heatherton’s detriment, 17.1 (103) to 9.16 (70).

The Hammers went without a behind until the third quarter and were led by Daniel Jones who contributed with four goals.

Heatherton’s Justin Kiss nailed three majors in an otherwise inaccurate Heatherton side, with Sam Drake dominating against the grain.

A finals-determining clash headlines this week when Berwick Springs travel west to St Kilda City.

Lyndhurst is on the pressure meter against Carrum Patterson Lakes, fighting to avoid relegation.

The Lakers are back in form with two wins on the trot.

Heatherton is due to bounce back when they face South Mornington this week.

Ashwood’s time to lift off the bottom is slowly thinning and their grit will be tested against Hampton this weekend.

Black Rock is desperate to stay within reach of the finals when they face the team above them, Skye.

The Bombers have been up for the challenge in recent times no matter the opponent while Black Rock are on a three game losing streak.

R12 Results: Berwick Springs 14.10 (94) def Lyndhurst 14.9 (93), Carrum Patterson Lakes 14.11 (95) def Skye 8.9 (57), South Mornington 12.11 (83) def Ashwood 9.10 (64), Black Rock 9.13 (67) def by St Kilda City 16.9 (105), Hampton 17.1 (103) def Heatherton 9.16 (70).

Ladder: St Kilda City 36, Carrum Patterson Lakes 32, Berwick Springs 32, Heatherton 28, Hampton 24, Skye 24, Black Rock 20, South Mornington 20, Lyndhurst 12, Ashwood 12.

R13 Fixture: Lyndhurst (9) v Carrum Patterson Lakes (2), St Kilda City (1) v Berwick Springs (3), Heatherton (4) v South Mornington (8), Ashwood (10) v Hampton (5), Skye (6) v Black Rock (7).