Richardson return makes all the difference

By Blair Burns

There is no doubt that Narre Warren has desperately missed Jake Richardson’s services in the recent narrow losses against St Paul’s McKinnon (15 points) and Cranbourne (19 points).

And a performance like he produced on Saturday would’ve perhaps found his team an extra couple of wins if he hadn’t have been sidelined with a broken hand.

‘Richo’ as he is known around the club, produced a game for the ages with five goals, some crucial minutes in the ruck, and some game-saving marks in defence – he did it all.

The 30-year-old relived the final moments of the game where he drifted back to help out the defenders.

“Hayden (Dwyer) was off the ground so I went into the ruck, then I saw him come back on and I knew there was not long left,” Richardson said.

“It was just living down their end, so I sort of took it upon myself to go behind the ball in case they did get a couple of quick kicks in.

“(I planned) to spoil, or if I was in a good position, mark the ball, which fortunately I was able to grab a couple late and Zieta (Joel Zietsman) took a crucial one as well.”

Richardson, who has kicked 24 goals in nine games this season, said it was good to be back on the winners’ list and back on the field.

“It was a good performance by the boys and it was really good to be back out there,” he said.

“It was the first couple of games I’ve missed since playing senior footy really, so it was a new experience for me.

“Last week against Cranbourne was one of the more frustrating ones watching on, it felt like we were breaking down a little bit across the forward line.”

Richardson hoped the win would give the side some belief and confidence as they approach a string of challenges against East Brighton, Cheltenham and Dingley.