Understrength Dandenong Stingrays beaten

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong Stingrays went down in a pair of tight games against Geelong Falcons on Sunday.

Both sides were missing their Vic Country boys and girls, with the Falcons girls winning 5.7 37 to 4.4 28, which the boys backed up with a 12.10 82 to 7.10 52 result.

Held scoreless in the first quarter, the Stingrays boys competed well through the middle two quarters, but were never able to get the margin closer than nine points.

The return of several players from APS football commitments due to school holidays was welcome for Dandenong, with Haileybury College duo Jack Lawrence and Louis Hodder relishing the midfield opportunity.

Under-16s player and fellow Haileyburian Corey Ah-Mu, the brother of 2025 draft prospect Tairon Ah-Mu made his debut alongside schoolmate Dylan Linden who kicked a goal late in the third quarter.

Bottom-aged ruck Noah Bevis showed some promise in ruck contests, while fellow bottom-ager Marcus Prasad had a team-high nine tackles.

In the girls game, Indi Sherritt and Nikhita Harris relished the extra responsibility as the two leading ballw-inners for the Rays and laying nine tackles each.

For the third time in four weeks, Kiera Triep kicked multiple goals as she continues to cement a role for herself in the Stingrays’ attacking line, while under-16s All Australian Lilly Brittain built on her debut performance with 17 disposals.

The Stingrays dominated large periods of the game, as reflected by a 35-20 inside 50 count but were made to rue missed opportunities.

They will be tipped to return to the winners’ list against Shepley Oval, Dandenong on Sunday at 10.30am against GWV Rebels, while the boys have a bye.