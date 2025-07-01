Vic Country girls on big stage

By Jonty Ralphsmith

There were 10 local girls in action for Vic Country’s girls on the weekend, with Dandenong Stingrays pair Nalu Brothwell and Alice Cunnington leading the way.

Vic Country was beaten 6.4(40) to 3.10(28) by a typically strong Queensland outfit at Brighton Homes Arena in a free-flowing, competitive match.

Cunnington, a multi-sport athlete who represents Peninsula Grammar’s firsts netball team, had 14 disposals and a team-high six marks as her polish, poise and silkiness stood out on the wing, particularly early in the game.

Nalu Brothwell led all Stingrays with 17 disposals to go with three tackles, backing up a strong first game while her twin sister Mizuki also had 14 touches and her intercepting was a feature throughout the match.

Lily Snow (10 disposals, two clearances) and Matilda Argus (six disposals) were the other Stingrays in action.

Pakenham’s Abby Hobson was one of the most dangerous Gippsland Power players in action, looking like Vic Country’s most likely forward target, finishing with one of the team’s three goals and having three shots on goal and being a regular reference point.

AFLW Academy defender Ella Stoddart was at her rebounding best and incisive by foot with her 14 disposals, while Chelsea Sutton’s hunger and intent around the contest got her 11 disposals and a goal as she was named in the best.

Baia Pugh and bottom-ager Grace Dillow were the other Power players in action, with Pugh showing her bursts of speed and athleticism at stages to collect eight disposals, while Dillow got some midfield time and had 12 touches.