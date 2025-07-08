Hallam hold the premiership keys heading into the bye

By Dylan Beaumont

The one-horse-race grew legs on the weekend in Southern Division 4 football.

Hallam is wasting no time in its goal of being promoted, cleaning up Clayton 16.15(111) to 5.8(38).

Holding Clayton scoreless in the second stanza, Jack Sharlassian’s six-goal contribution nearly outscored Clayton as a whole.

Zach Dalton dominated while his dad and coach Tom looked on and Glenn Tuckwell was listed as Clayton’s best performer.

Narre South’s late sprint to the finish line became more convincing on the weekend with a 22.25(157) to 4.3(27) lashing of Doveton.

Blake Rogers and Joel McKenna were notable for the Saints, with Nicholas Green leading the scoring (four goals).

Moorabbin produced an upset against Dandenong West 12.9(81) to 10.5(65).

The Kangaroos kicked seven goals to five in the second half to give themselves an extra edge late.

Dale Broughton and Dakota De Santis (four goals) were best for Dandenong West and Shaun Jackson paired with Matthew Johansson (five goals) lighted the fuse for Moorabbin.

South Yarra was held accountable for 24 Lyndale goals, thumped by 95 points 9.10(64) to 24.15(159).

The Lions showed upside through Hamish McLeod and Justin Perillo but Ryan Ladd’s eight goals headlined the destruction.

Nathan Phillips also mustered five goals and Brett Tosh was pivotal in the win.

Hallam is four games ahead of second place waltzing into the bye this weekend, while second down to seventh have their own divisions carved out.

SOUTHERN DIVISION 4

R13 Results: Clayton 5.8(38) def by Hallam 16.15(111), Narre South 22.25(157) def Doveton 4.3(27), Moorabbin 12.9(81) def Dandenong West 10.5(65), South Yarra 9.10(64) def by Lyndale 24.15 (159).

Ladder: Hallam 52, Dandenong West 36, Clayton 36, Lyndale 28, South Yarra 20, Narre South 20, Moorabbin 16, Doveton Eagles 0.