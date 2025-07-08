High 5’s after grand final battle remembered for years to come

By David Nagel

It was a season that deserved a grand final to remember and High 5’s and Bad Boys delivered in epic proportions in the Mountain Dart League Division 1 decider at Elliott Road on Friday night.

In a nail-biting finish, High 5’s edged out Bad Boys 11-10 in a showdown that had the large and enthusiastic crowd sitting on the edge of their seats.

The match went leg-for-leg with a last-leg thriller sealing the win for High 5’s.

The crowd lit up as 180s flew from Sam Ballinger and Jamie Wolff from Bad Boys and Jamie Webster from High 5’s.

The game came down to the last leg, with High 5’s captain Gary Warner keeping his composure to hit a precious double-nine that secured his team the title.

It was incredible darts, with intense drama; an absolute classic that will be remembered for a very long time to come.

In Division 2, Outcasts came in hot and never looked back, getting past Spectrum with an 11–6 win.

The board lit up with three 180s thanks to Adam Baker, Jason Sandham, and Matt Gordon.

The strength of the winning team was evident, with all three 180s coming from the grip of Outcasts.

It was a fantastic overall performance that showed precision and teamwork at its finest.

The Division 3 grand final was equally as exciting as Division 1, with Redbacks 2 and Madarras putting on a show that had everyone cheering.

The match went the full distance with Redbacks 2 emerging victorious, 11–10, in a tight contest filled with great games and fierce competition.

That’s what MDL Darts is all about—spirit, skill, and the thrill of the chase.

The MDL would like to send a massive thanks to everyone who came down to support the teams on grand final night.

The energy and enthusiasm turned great matches into unforgettable moments.

MDL isn’t just about darts—it’s about community, and the crowd brought it to life.

GRAND FINAL RESULTS

DIVISION 1 – High 5’s 11 def Bad Boys 10

DIVISION 2 – Outcasts 11 def Spectrum 6

DIVISION 3 – Redbacks 2 11 def Madarras 10