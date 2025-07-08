Youngsters on the big stage

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Vic Country squad addition Jasper Russell was one of eight Dandenong Stingrays in action for their third game of the Under-18s National Championships.

The son of long time AFL fitness boss Andrew, Jasper was given an opportunity after consistent form as a run-and-gun rebounding defender for the Stingrays, averaging 22 disposals.

He has benefited from having an unfettered run at Coates League level in 2025, having juggled his Stingrays commitments with footy for Haileybury College last season.

Russell was particularly prominent in the first half, fittingly at Carlton’s home base Ikon Park, where his Dad spent the last six years of his time in the industry, and took a crucial late intercept mark among his 18 disposals.

It was Tairon Ah-Mu, however, that performed the best of the lot kicking 3.2 as a focal point of Vic Country’s forward line, with his second consecutive fast start to a game helping to set up Vic Country’s day.

Bottom-ager Marcus Prasad, part of last year’s under-16s All Australian squad, was also included for his first game and applied good pressure in the forward half.

Fellow bottom-ager Darcy Szerszyn had another reliable, no-frills game as a reliable one-on-one defender.

Callum Smith continued his solid form, having moments of class in the midfield with 15 disposals and five tackles.

Toby Sinnema, Jay-De Varlet and Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves were all part of the wing rotation and each had moments in Vic Country’s upset, 12-point win over the Allies.

For Gippsland, Brodie Atkins and Willem Duursma both strengthened their cases.

Drouin’s Atkins continued to prove why he deserved to be in the squad, attacking the contest hard to finish with 18 disposals, 10 tackles and six clearances as the best midfielder for Vic Country.

Duursma’s intercepting game was a feature early and his flashiness helped set Vic Country up from the back half, with 19 disposals and 424 metres gained.

Adelaide father-son prospect Mitch Stevens was also in action, finishing with eight touches.

Vic Country closes out its championships on 20 July against Vic Metro at RSEA Park, Moorabbin.