Wrestling coming to Hampton Park

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Malice Wrestling Federation (MWF) is set to launch on Friday night at Arthur Wren Hall, Hampton Park.

The show will be headlined by a clash between Jordan Samson and Blake Curtis, an event five years in the making, with the adored pair wanting to take on each other for an extended period.

Drop Dead Gorgeous is also sure to attract plenty of eyeballs as she steps into the ring for the first time in 15 years.

Online tickets are sold out with a few more standing tickets to be sold on the night.

MWF is promoting itself as being part of the new frontier of Australian professional wrestling, co-created by respected wrestlers Christopher Di Carlo and Christopher Royner who have worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, both domestically and internationally.

The event coming to Hampton Park is part of a concerted effort from MWF to bring family-friendly wrestling to the region.

“We’re trying to add the City of Casey and the greater Casey/Cardinia area as the next footprint when it comes to wrestling.”

“We feel like that part of Melbourne has been neglected for so long when it comes to shows.

“We don’t do too much of the aggressive stuff, there will be less swearing.

“We want kids and parents to keep coming to our shows.

“We will emphasise the cinematic and we want to bring that more into wrestling to bring us a more authentic presentation.”

The promotion kicks off at 7pm.