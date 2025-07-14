Amazing standard in MDL Divisional Singles Championships

By David Nagel

With the best teams in the Mountain Dart League (MDL) crowned a week earlier it was time for individuals to stand tall and shine bright at the MDL Divisional Singles Championships on Friday 11 July.

Elliott Road in Dandenong was jam-packed with high-end darts talent with an incredible 15 180s thrown in the Division 1 competition alone.

Jamie Wolff led the way with a superb effort, scoring five 180s in masterclass at the oche.

But Wolff was this time the hunted, with James Johnson throwing four 180s on his way to this year’s title.

Johnson defeated Brendon Simmonds in a thrilling Division 1 final, with Simmonds also filling the treble 20 on one occasion.

Shane Taylor was in terrific touch in Division 2, throwing a magical 180 on his way to a powerful victory over runner up Bernie Vaughan.

Damien Hammond also provided some superb highlights in Division 3, hitting a telling 180 on his way to this year’s victory.

Brent Wright also had a great night, finishing runner up to Hammond in the final.

Attention now turns to this Friday 18 July, where a new season of the MDL kicks off at the Elliott Road facility.

It promises to be a spectacular season of darts; with so many great players lifting their levels to extraordinary new heights in recent times.

MDL SEASON SUMMARY

• DIVISION 1

Premiers High 5’s

Runners Up Bad Boys

Champion James Johnson

Runner Up Brendon Simmonds

• DIVISION 2

Premiers Outcasts

Runners Up Spectrum

Champion Shane Taylor

Runner Up Bernie Vaughan

• DIVISION 3

Premiers Redbacks 2

Runners Up Madarras

Champion Damien Hammond

Runner Up Brent Wright