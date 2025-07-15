Hampton Park climbs to first

By Blair Burns

Hampton Park has reclaimed its spot at the top of the ladder after a 77-point victory over Doveton in the only Southern League match played on the weekend.

The round-nine clash between the Redbacks and Doves had been rescheduled for this weekend after both teams came to an agreement earlier in the season.

There were no other matches across Divisions 1 and 2 due to a league-wide bye as all teams prepare for the final six rounds of the 2025 season.

It was the second time Hampton Park has pumped the Doves this season, after a 120-point victory back in round one.

The Redbacks kicked three goals in the first seven minutes, adding another two later in the first term, all before the home side could register its first major.

After establishing a 28-point lead at quarter time, the game was set up for Hampton Park to cruise home and register its 10th victory of the year.

Coach Luke Bull said it was important for his side to get off to a good start – something the Redbacks have struggled with this season.

“We addressed that our starts weren’t very good recently, so we wanted to start well, and the boys did that,” he said.

“We managed to kick five in a row before they kicked one … it was the perfect start.

“We played a really good game, our forward pressure was unbelievable and we have played really well against Doveton both times now.”

Hampton Park continued to put the helpless Doves to the sword as the game progressed, with Makaio Haywood and Jye King dominating in the midfield.

With some wayward kicking, the Redbacks ended up winning 15.19(109) to 4.8(32), as Trent Thomas (four goals) led the way in the forward line.

One of the main strengths of the formidable Hampton Park outfit are the many avenues to goal at the side’s disposal – a different player can stand up on any given day.

Liam Scott (28 goals), Liam Myatt (23 goals), Trent Thomas (22 goals) and Myles Wareham (19 goals) have all contributed to the potent offence this year.

“If you have five or six blokes who can get a hold of a side on a day from an individual perspective, it’s going to be hard for opposition coaches to match up on,” Bull said.

Tristan Fernandez-Phillips was named best on ground for Hampton Park, while Doveton defender Jake Ingaliso continues to perform each week.

“I kind of put it on Tristan with the pre-game speech and said this is a huge ground for you and now is the time for you to have a day out, and he did,” Bull said.

“I think he’s one of the fittest and quickest players in the league; he would’ve had anywhere from 25 touches onwards and a goal, it was a breakout game for him.”

King and Haywood were also among the best, as the dynamic duo combined beautifully in the midfield to give their forwards some good looks on goal.

“Jye King is dominating, he would have to be the in-form player of the competition,” Bull said.

“Makaio is super clean and poised with ball in hand; he has great skills and is turning into a really dominant clearance player for us.”

Doveton sits second last on the ladder with five wins this season, a big slide from its 2024 campaign where the Doves finished second with a 14-4 record.

The Redbacks will take some real confidence into this weekend’s huge top-of-the-table clash against East Malvern.

Other divisions of Southern will return this weekend with plenty of crucial match-ups which could shape the race for finals.

SOUTHERN SCOREBOARD

DOVETON DOVES 1.1 2.4 4.4 4.8(32)

HAMPTON PARK 5.5 9.11 11.16 15.19(109)

Doveton Goals: Matthew Rogers 2, Jake Calvert, Justyn Kennewell. Best: Jake Ingaliso, Matthew Rogers, Matt Stapleton, Ryan Hall, Max Sheppard, Justyn Kennewell.

Hampton Park Goals: Trent Thomas 4, Liam Scott 3, Myles Wareham 2, Tristan Fernandez-Phillips, Kai McMinimee, Liam Myatt, Brian Plapp, Luke Sloan, Jayden Weichard. Best: Tristan Fernandez-Phillips, Makaio Haywood, Jye King, Trent Thomas, Liam Scott, Ben Buller.

Ladder: Hampton Park 40, East Malvern 36, Chelsea Heights, Mordialloc 32, Highett 28, Caulfield Bears 24, Frankston Dolphins, Keysborough, Doveton 20, Endeavour Hills 8.

Fixture – R14: Doveton (9) v Chelsea Heights (3), Hampton Park (1) v East Malvern (2), Caulfield Bears (6) v Highett (5), Frankston Dolphins (7) v Mordialloc (4), Endeavour Hills (10) v Keysborough (8).