Redbacks record-breaker notches up 389

By Blair Burns

Hampton Park legend Nathan Dawes likes to keep things low-key and play his role in the reserves each week, but there is no avoiding the spotlight this weekend as he breaks the all-time games record at the club.

The 40-year-old will step out on the field for the 389th time, etching his name into the history books at the Redbacks.

A sea of red and black will fill Robert Booth Reserve as the club celebrates a wonderful clubman, player and achievement.

Dawes said it had taken a while for the record to sink in, and was excited to see many familiar faces cheering him on from the sidelines.

“It’s definitely started to hit home now that the club has put up a couple of posts and the messages are starting to come through, excitement is starting to build,” he said.

“I’ve got some family and friends coming down, plus former teammates, so I will be hoping to get an early touch to get some nerves out of the way.

“Nobody expects to be playing at 40, but the body is going pretty well at the moment, I have been looking after it.”

The former senior captain said reaching the milestone was a goal of his after he was made aware of it at the end of last season.

“I came back this year for it; at the end of last season I was notified that I was 10 or 12 games away from it,” Dawes said.

“It was too close to ignore, it’s obviously one of those big milestones that don’t come around too often, so it was definitely a goal to get to it.”

If Dawes had his way, the achievement would be kept quiet and the game would be just like any other week, but club legend Mick O’Brien and others will make sure it’s a special day.

“I think the club knows that I am the type that doesn’t really like the limelight too much and happy to lay pretty low with this stuff,” Dawes said.

“Mick likes to look after me so I’m sure he has something planned .. I am looking forward to it and catching up with some old faces.”

Dawes has seen the good times, bad times and everything in between during his time at Hampton Park – but wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Some of the boys I played with now weren’t even born when I started playing and I explain to them that we started back in the Mornington Peninsula league,” he said.

“The amount of league changes we have been through and the amount of clubs we have played against – I can’t even remember all of them.”

Former president and current committee member Craig Seers used the words “unbelievable” and “phenomenal” to describe the milestone.

“It all explains itself with Dawesy, he is an absolute superstar and great clubman, to break that record – I didn’t think I would see it,” Seers said.

“He has been there when we weren’t winning any games at all, he stuck fat when we could’ve gone elsewhere and done what a lot of blokes did.

“Having him at the club to talk and mentor the younger blokes is just invaluable.”

Dawes is “as tough as nails” and Seers expected that the milestone man would’ve played close to 500 games, including juniors at the club.

“He is the ultimate professional with his recovery, he could still play ones and fill a role off the half-back flank, and wouldn’t look out of place,” he said.

Current games record holder Frank Flynn (388 games) will be in attendance, as will former premiership captain Andrew Harvey to say a few words.

Hampton Park will look to register two big wins in the reserves and senior clashes against second-placed East Malvern, to celebrate a club champion in style.

A full report will be in next week’s paper.