Committed Casey makes a statement

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Casey has swept aside Carlton VFL by 108 points in a monstrous win to strengthen its push for a top-10 spot.

A crucial game for two finals aspirants, the Demons made a statement in a six-goal-to-one second quarter, running out winners 22.18(150) to 6.6(42).

First-year AFL forward Aidan Johnson kicked five goals, including three in the early stages to help Casey break the game open.

Mitch Hardie’s sterling season continued, kicking 3.3 from 26 disposals and seemingly involved in most of Casey’s scores, while Luker Kentfield also got scoreboard reward, finishing with four goals.

In defence, AFL-listed Blake Howes led the way; VFL captain Deakyn Smith played one of his best games of the season and Riley Bonner was typically trusty.

Losses to North Melbourne VFL and Coburg across the weekend helped the Demons open up a four-point and percentage buffer between itself and North with four rounds to play.

Meanwhile, Casey’s VFLW side was beaten 12.12(84) to 3.2(20) against top of the table North Melbourne.

The Dees’ men will be favoured to beat 20th-placed Sandringham at Casey Fields on Sunday morning, while the 11th-placed women will be searching to close out their season on a high note at ETU Stadium against Port Melbourne on Saturday.