Demons dominate Eagles

By Blair Burns

Bentleigh remains in fourth position on the Southern Division 1 ladder as it recorded its best win of the season, a percentage-boosting 94-point victory over struggling Cranbourne.

The Demons dominated with the wind in the first quarter with 18 scoring shots to one as they took a 57-point lead into the first break.

But the margin could’ve been much greater had they kicked straighter, generating a wayward 8.10 from their first quarter dominance.

The Eagles matched the home side on the scoreboard in the second quarter with one goal apiece but 6.6 from Bentleigh in the third term blew the margin out to triple figures.

Cranbourne kicked four of its five goals in the final term, but it remained the team’s worst loss of the season as Demons’ Thomas Dowsing (six goals) produced a best-on-ground performance.

The Eagles sit on the bottom of the ladder with a 2-11 record and will be looking to get back on the winners’ list this weekend in a bottom-of-the-ladder clash against Murrumbeena.

As expected, Dingley was too strong for East Brighton thanks to a four-goal performance from Mitchell Cook as he helped his side to a comfortable 36-point victory.

The Dingoes led by only five points at half time, but came home strong to win and maintain their spot on top of the ladder – two wins clear of St Paul’s McKinnon.

In other games, Port Melbourne cost itself a real opportunity to upset the formidable St Paul’s McKinnon after leading at half time and finishing with just one scoring shot less.

But the Colts’ forwards couldn’t find the middle of the big sticks, kicking 3.16 for the game, which included 0.8 in the second quarter as they failed to capitalise on the wind, going down by 26 points at the final siren.

Sam Hilton-Joyce was a standout for the Bulldogs with three goals, while key forward Brayden O’Toole finished the game with two majors.

A four-goal-to-zero final term helped Cheltenham to a come-from-behind victory over Narre Warren, overturning a three-point deficit at the final break to win by 22 points.

Nobody kicked more than two goals on the day with Jesse Davies (Narre Warren) and Rex Kilburn (Cheltenham) being named their team’s best players.

Despite Murrumbeena’s best effort against Springvale Districts, the Lions fell short by 23 points as Springy remains in fifth position on the ladder.

Josh Bradley kicked four goals in the victory, while Hudson Thomas and Adam Read also impressed for Springvale Districts.

The five matches all produced somewhat expected results as the top half of the ladder played against the bottom half of the ladder.

With just five rounds remaining in the 2025 season, there is a lot at stake in coming weeks as some teams look to stake their claim as premiership contenders and others attempt to avoid relegation.

In the Southern Netball competition, Narre Warren made it six consecutive wins with a thrilling one-goal victory over Cheltenham, 39-38.

The Magpies and Rosellas match up well across the court and their three encounters this season have all been worth the watch, with two of them being decided by just one goal.

Last time the side’s met in round eight, Cheltenham won by nine goals and Narre Warren was out to turn that around and get one back on the fourth-placed Rosellas.

Grace Loelu once again delivered under the ring with 36 goals – the Magpies will now shift their focus to a big clash this weekend against first-placed Dingley.

SOUTHERN DIVISION 1

BENTLEIGH 8.10 9.14 15.20 18.21(129)

CRANBOURNE 0.1 1.3 1.3 5.5(35)

Bentleigh Goals: Thomas Dowsing 6, Callum Dooley 3, Ross Barlas, Spencer Daly 2, Ben Cooper, Kayne O’Brien, Charlie Parkin, Castan Racunica, Finn Sharp. Best: Thomas Dowsing, Finn Sharp, Andrew Walker, Caleb Sheahan, Ben Cooper, Thomas Smith.

Cranbourne Goals: Zak Roscoe 2, Jake Cowburn, Shaun Keenan, Adrian Russo.

NARRE WARREN 2.5 4.5 9.8 9.12(66)

CHELTENHAM 1.3 4.10 8.11 12.16(88)

Narre Warren Goals: Hayden Dwyer, Sam Toner, Hamish West 2, Will Howe, Jett Kearney, Jake Richardson. Best: Jesse Davies, Pete Gentile, Ethan Kennedy, Hayden Dwyer, Will Howe, Thomas Russell.

Cheltenham Goals: Max Davis, Jack Lonie, Dylan Weickhardt 2, Jacob Edwards, Luke Garnaut, Austin Johnson, Sean Lai, Sam Lonie, Luke Verma. Best: Rex Kilburn, Harrison Edwards, Jack Lonie, Cameron Blitsas, Cade Dorrofield, Luke Verma.

Other Results – R13: Dingley 13.7(85) def East Brighton 7.7(49), St Paul’s McKinnon 8.12(60) def Port Melbourne 3.16(34), Springvale Districts 15.13(103) def Murrumbeena 11.14(80).

Ladder: Dingley 48, St Paul’s McKinnon 40, Cheltenham 34, Bentleigh 30, Springvale Districts 28, East Brighton 24, Narre Warren 18, Port Melbourne 16, Murrumbeena 14, Cranbourne 8.

Fixture – R14: East Brighton (6) v Bentleigh (4), Cranbourne (10) v Murrumbeena (9), Dingley (1) v Narre Warren (7), Cheltenham (3) v Port Melbourne (8), Springvale Districts (5) v St Paul’s McKinnon (2).