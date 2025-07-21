Locals to press AFL Draft case

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Vic Country clinched a 14.10(94) to 9.10(64) victory against Vic Metro at RSEA Park, Moorabbin on Sunday afternoon, lifting its carnival record to 2-2.

Gippslander Willem Duursma was awarded the squad’s MVP, while Brodie Atkins and Tairon Ah-Mu were other locals who played key roles throughout the four games.

Star News Group spoke to Vic Country coach Rhett McLennan, who provided insight into the performances of every squad member.

Willem Duursma

Gippsland Power, utility

Games: 4

Standout stat: 24 disposals

“He showed ability as a midfielder but it’s fairly unlikely he’ll start at the middle in round one so it’s about showing what else you can do to stretch an opposition and cause headaches. We see him as a guy who can do that down back and be accountable, but also run off and be creative and also go forward and stretch an opposition.”

Brodie Atkins

Gippsland Power, midfielder

Games: 3

Standout stat: 7 tackles

“If you talk to Brodie, it’s just another game of footy. He attacks every game the same way whether it’s in the ones for Drouin, for Vic Country or Gippy Power, he hunts the footy and hunts the man and is incredibly difficult to play against which is his weapon. He’s a good midfielder and developing run and spread from the contest.”

Jobe Scapin

Gippsland Power, utility

Games: 3

Standout stat: 4 tackles

“I thought his defensive pressure was really good for a winger and his ability to get to the outside and show his acceleration, speed and ball use by foot was pleasing.”

Zach O’Keefe

Gippsland Power, utility

Games: 3

Standout stat: 4.7 marks

“Zach’s understanding of the game is really really high so wherever he plays, he finds a way to get involved. I think he continues to find a way to get better. He hasn’t had a heap of continuity this year but he was influential.”

Darcy Szerszyn

Dandenong Stingrays, defender

Games: 3

Standout stat: 12 disposals

Bottom-aged

“I really liked Darcy’s form and as a coach he’s a player you love because he’s really good athletically, he can play taller and smaller than he is so I think he’s got a lot of benefits as a footballer to an AFL list.”

Cal Smith

Dandenong Stingrays, midfielder

Games: 4

Standout stat: 16 disposals

“Cal’s hands and decision making is really sure. His work output is steady and once he found his feet in the forward position yesterday, he showed he has something else too so I’m really happy for him.”

Tairon Ah-Mu

Dandenong Stingrays, forward/ruck

Games: 4

Standout stat: 1.8 goals per game

“His ability to provide ruck relief and be a presence was really good – if he does make it to AFL level, that’s where people see him: someone who can go forward, but also provide presence, especially his around the ground stuff. He competes, he’s explosive off the mark and beautiful kick and his middle two games were really good so I’m excited by what the future holds for Tairon.”

Toby Sinnema

Dandenong Stingrays, winger

Games: 4

Standout stat: 13 disposals

Melbourne Next Generation Academy

“He’s neat by foot and had some moments in the different games. He showed he had some defensive aspects to his game and showed what he could do against Metro’s small forwards and played to his strengths when he got the ball which was his run, carry and left foot.”

Mitch Stevens

Gippsland Power, halfback

Games: 3

Standout stat: 6 marks

Adelaide father-son

“‘Stevo’s’ going well. His ability to be hard to play against is his strength. He wants to win every contest or halve ones he isn’t favoured to win.”

Wil Malady

Gippsland Power, key forward

Games: 2

Standout stat: 1 goal

Bottom-aged

“He’s an exciting player; I think we’re only scratching the surface of what Wil can do. He can play higher up with his speed and agility and his willing to defend, tackle and get contested footy. It’s not only nice marks and goals for Wil, I think there is more to his football ability.”

Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves

Dandenong Stingrays, wing/half forward

Games: 4

Standout stat: 1.5 goals

“I think Noah’s ability to stand up and produce in pressure moments is excellent and he had some moments in all of his games.”

Dandenong pair Jasper Russell, Max Lee and bottom-aged smalls Marlon Neocleous (Gippsland) and Marcus Prasad (Dandenong) were also rotated through the squad throughout the carnival.