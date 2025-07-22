Brave Bulls in the box seat

By David Nagel

Noble Park has bounced back to the winners’ list and sits in fifth position with five rounds remaining in Eastern Premier Division after the Bulls posted a 57-point victory over bottom-placed Mitcham on Saturday.

The travelling Bulls were right on cue from the outset, plundering six goals to one in the opening term to take a 32-point lead to the first change.

Lachie McDonnell, Scott McInerney, Thomas Taborsky, Jacob Noble, Ben Marson and Harry Broderick were all in fine form for the visitors, who extended their lead at every change.

McInerney and Joshua Stern kicked three each for the winners, while Broderick and Matt Nelson chimed in with a couple each.

The Bulls face a huge challenge this week, hosting top-of-the-table East Ringwood at Pat Wright Oval.

Meanwhile, Rowville’s form continues to fluctuate after the Hawks were beaten at home by 13 points by seventh-placed South Croydon.

Since defeating East Ringwood in round nine, the Hawks have now lost three of their past four to relinquish any chance of a double chance this season.

Matt Evans, Tom Swainston and Mav Taylor kicked two each for the Hawks, while Tom Sheridan was the match-winner with four goals for the Bulldogs.

Rowville’s challenge gets no easier this week, facing a visit to second-placed Blackburn.

EASTERN PREMIER

Results R13: Mitcham 6.9(45) def by Noble Park 15.12(102), Doncaster East 4.9(33) def by East Ringwood 10.5(65), Rowville 8.10(58) def by South Croydon 10.11(71), Blackburn 14.20(104) def Vermont 5.12(42), Balwyn 12.15(87) def Berwick 6.14(50).

Ladder: East Ringwood 44, Blackburn 44, Balwyn 40, Rowville 28, Noble Park 28/ Doncaster East 20, South Croydon 20, Vermont 20, Berwick 12, Mitcham 4.

Fixture R14: Noble Park (5) v East Ringwood (1), South Croydon (7) v Balwyn (3), Blackburn (2) v Rowville (4), Berwick (9) v Vermont (8), Mitcham (10) v Doncaster East (6).