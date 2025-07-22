Milestone Mullett goes with the flow

By Justin Schwarze

Wandin superstar forward Aaron Mullett is breathing rarefied air after writing his name into the history books by kicking his 100th goal for the season against Olinda Ferny Creek on Saturday.

Mullett entered the day needing two goals for the ton and got off to the perfect start when he marked on the lead and slotted his set shot in the first quarter.

The goal to bring up the milestone was a ripper, intercepting a hand-pass before shrugging two tackles and kicking purely on the run from just inside 50.

He was mobbed by jubilant teammates and shortly surrounded by friends, family and football club fans bolting onto the ground.

“Watching it unfold, I know he was happy to get it away early,” Wandin senior coach Nick Adam said with a chuckle of the record-breaking goal.

“If someone said ‘describe Aaron Mullett as a footballer and a forward in the Wandin lineup’, that’s almost the perfect video clip.

“The one that he’s kicked, it was a beautiful representation of what he is as a footballer for us.”

Mullett reached the century after just 13 matches, averaging a tick under eight goals a game this season.

His dominant campaign has seen him boot bags of 9, 7, 10, 12, 6, 7, 12, 6, 6, 8, 5, 10 and 5 goals.

His constant forward presence and consistency have been exceptional.

“Kicking 100 goals isn’t easy and to be able to play as consistently as he has over the year; he’s hit the scoreboard whether we’re against Olinda in second or Emerald or Gembrook at the other end of the table,” Adam said of Mullett’s season.

“It’s rare, I think even local football becomes a representation of what AFL football is in terms of system and structure and the way coaches set their field up.

“He’s able to impact games, impact the scoreboard.”

While his season has been one that every forward dreams of, the actual play was also an incredible moment for all those involved at the club.

Mullett had many family members and friends in attendance to support him, and the milestone is something the club will never forget.

“We’re really aware of how special the weekend was,” Adam said.

“It was a moment for the football club.

“It was really great to see him enjoying himself in the social rooms afterwards with his family and friends, there were a lot of smiles on faces.

“It’s something that I will always remember being a part of and something that I’m really proud of as a coach to have played a part of.”

Mullett, an ex-AFL player of 98 games for North Melbourne and Carlton, moved to the Wandin Football Club in 2023 and won a senior premiership in the same year.

Since then, he has stuck around and remained invested in the club, to the extent where he’s now a one-point player.

“We talk about it all the time in terms of what the program is and being really proud that we’ve been pretty consistent in being able to bring talented footballers to our club but they’ve wanted to stay and be a part of it,” Adam reflected on what Wandin has built.

“Aaron’s a really great example, as talented as he is and done what he has in football.”

It’s been a fantastic season for Mullett and the Bulldogs to date, with Wandin currently sitting atop the Outer East Premier table with a record of 13-1.

The team will soak in the celebrations for Mullett over the week off, then focus on delivering a flag back to the kennel.