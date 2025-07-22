Mountain Dart League moving with the times

By David Nagel

An exciting new season of the Mountain Dart League (MDL) kicked off on Friday night with the MDL moving with the times and using online system ‘Dart Connect’ to now record the key statistics of the competition.

But while things have changed significantly in that regard, some things have remained constant and consistent at the oche, with reigning Division 1 premier High 5’s kick-starting its season in style.

High 5’s moved straight to the top of the ladder, with Dean Gibbs throwing eight tons on the night and Paul Tune a maximum 180 in a comfortable win over Redbacks.

Damien Hammond flew the flag for Redbacks, throwing a classy 113 finish.

The Chiefs were also impressive, producing many individual highlights in a strong win over Out Casts.

Harry Pearce threw the highest score of the night with a 142, while Stuart Taylor and Troy Gray had the radar dialled in with 124 peg-outs.

MDDA Bullseyes are on the winner’s list early, scoring a hard-fought win over Noble Park 1, despite David Putt throwing eight tons on the night for Noble.

And Rebels narrowly defeated Check Out to sit in third place on the ladder after round one.

In Division 2, Ash Canfor and Bernie Vaughan threw stylish 180s in a first-up win for The Bandits over Black Bulls, while The Night Trawlers proved too strong for Redbacks 2 on the opening night of the season.

And in Division 3, Joyce Grigg threw a magnificent 171 in a big win for The Goodies over Madarras, while a big night from Brad Brooks wasn’t enough to get Stingers across the line against Vales 3.

Brooks threw a perfect 180 and took home the highest peg of 80, but Vales 3 got across the line after a great team effort from Graham Knight, Gunther Czmok, Hank Kollner, Mal Carey, Moana Tutera and Nga Tutera.

• DIVISION 1

Results R1: MDDA Bullseyes def Noble Park 1 (6-3), High 5’s def Redbacks 1 (9-0), The Chiefs def Out Casts (6-3), Rebels def Check Out (5-4).

Ladder: High 5’s 4, MDDA Bullseyes 4, Rebels 4, The Chiefs 4, Out Casts 0, Check Out 0, Noble Park (1) 0, Redbacks (1) 0.

Most Tons: Dean Gibbs 8, David Putt 8.

180s: Paul Tune.

Highest Score: Harry Pearce 142.

Highest Peg: Stuart Taylor 124, Troy Gray 124, Damien Hammond 113.

• DIVISION 2

Results R1: The Night Trawlers def Redbacks 2 (7-2), The Bandits def MDDA Black Bulls (7-2). Bye: Spectrum.

Ladder: The Night Trawlers 4, The Bandits 4, MDDA Black Bulls 0, Redbacks (2) 0, Spectrum 0.

Most Tons: Adam Canfor 5, Shane Taylor 4, Ash Canfor 4.

180s: Ash Canfor, Bernie Vaughan.

Highest Peg: Ash Canfor 78, Neil Phillips 70.

• DIVISION 3

Results R1: The Goodies def Madarras (5-3), Vales 3 def Stingers (6-3). Bye: Stingrays.

Ladder: Vales (3) 4, The Goodies 4, Madarras 0, Stingers 0, Stingrays 0.

Most Tons: Bradley Brooks 7, Steve Clark 5.

180s: Bradley Brooks.

Highest Score: Joyce Grigg 171.

Highest Peg: Bradley Brooks 80.