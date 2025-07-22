Titans produce titanic fourth quarter to outlast Ashwood

By Justin Schwarze

The response from Berwick Springs was loud and clear as the Titans got the job done comfortably over Ashwood in round 14 of Division 3 of the Southern Football League.

Despite running out 38-point 11.13(79) to 6.5(41) winners at Mick Morland Reserve, the scoreboard doesn’t suggest how closely-contested the match was.

Berwick Springs led by just four at three-quarter time before piling on 5.4 to no score in the final term to secure the four premiership points.

Ty Ellison remained in striking distance for the league goalkicking title, booting three to bring his season tally to the half-century mark.

But Aaron Cloke remained on top after a seven-goal outing for Black Rock as the Jets downed Lyndhurst 11.13(79) to 7.9(51).

Hampton’s rapid surge into the top-four continued, with the club grabbing its sixth win out of its last seven games when the Hammers knocked off Skye 16.9(105) to 4.13(37).

South Mornington strung together its third consecutive victory, upsetting second-placed Carrum Patterson Lakes 8.11(59) to 7.5(47).

St Kilda City kept its firm grip on first position with a smashing of Heatherton, 21.13(139) to 10.6(66).

The depth of the Saints was on full display as seven players booted two or more goals in the win.

SOUTHERN 4

Hallam flexed its muscles in a dominant showing against South Yarra at home with the Hawks posting a 17.12(114) to 4.4(28) result.

Liam Reid booted five goals and was the best afield for the hosts, while Matthew Jerram, Harry Sharlassian and Jed Dexter were all noteworthy.

Lyndale clawed out a 11.6(72) to 8.16(64) scalp over a tough Narre South side.

David Verlado led the attack for the Pumas and Nathan Phillips bagged a haul of three majors.

Dandenong West topped Clayton 11.16(82) to 11.5(71) thanks to four goals from Coren Giliam.

Doveton Eagles couldn’t keep up with Moorabbin as the Kangaroos took a 8.11(59) to 21.14(140) win at Power Reserve.

Matthew Johansson was unstoppable for the visitors, booting eight goals while Michael Cafarella and Daniel Otto provided four each.

Adam Machnikowski bagged four of the Eagles’ eight majors in a standout performance.

SOUTHERN 3

R14 Results: Berwick Springs 11.13(79) def Ashwood 6.5(41), Black Rock 11.13(79) def Lyndhurst 7.9(51), Hampton 16.9(105) def Skye 4.13(37), South Mornington 8.11(59) def Carrum Patterson Lakes 7.5(47), St Kilda City 21.13(139) def Heatherton 10.6(66).

Ladder: St Kilda City 44, Carrum Patterson Lakes 36, Berwick Springs 36, Hampton 32, Black Rock 28, South Mornington 28, Heatherton 28, Skye 24, Lyndhurst 12, Ashwood 12.

Fixture R15: Carrum Patterson Lakes (2) v Black Rock (5), Ashwood (10) v Heatherton (7), Lyndhurst (9) v Hampton (4), South Mornington (6) v Berwick Springs (3), Skye (8) v St Kilda City (1).

SOUTHERN 4

R14 Results: Hallam 17.12(114) def South Yarra 4.4(28), Doveton 8.11(59) def by Moorabbin 21.14(140), Lyndale 11.6(72) def Narre South 8.16(64), Dandenong West 11.16(82) def Clayton 11.5(71).

Ladder: Hallam 56, Dandenong West 36, Clayton 36, Lyndale 32, South Yarra 20, Narre South 20, Moorabbin 20, Doveton Eagles 0.

Fixture R15: Hallam (1) v Dandenong West (2), Lyndale (4) v Doveton Eagles (8), South Yarra (5) v Clayton (3), Narre South Saints (6) v Moorabbin (7).