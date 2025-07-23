Beacy teen a star on the rise

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Beaconsfield junior Harper McCullough starred for Vic Metro at the Under-16 National Development Carnival which wrapped up in Queensland last week.

McCullough averaged 19 disposals, five clearances and eight tackles and is a strong chance to be named in the under-16s All Australian side, released later this week.

His power and pressure in the midfield helped Vic Metro to win the title with an undefeated run.

The Oakleigh-aligned talent starred in wet conditions in Vic Metro’s first game, which was played against Vic Country at Werribee, before the subsequent two games were played last week on Gold Coast.

“I feel like that game really increased my confidence in a way because it gave me a taste of what it would be like,” McCullough said.

“I thought I did really well in the game, so it gave me confidence I was in the right state of mind to know I was up for it and could match it with the best.”

The five days in Queensland are the teenagers’ first major exposure to the talent pathway, ahead of a busy two years of representative footy, pressing their draft case in front of AFL clubs.

“It’s a one of a kind experience,” the youngster said.

“It’s a big footy trip you get to go on with your mates as well as you’re still trying to play good footy and having heaps of fun along the way with good coaches and getting fed well.

“I created new friends and it definitely made me grow up quicker and enticed me to create elite habits early.

“When I get older, it gets more serious so I want to have those habits down pat now, so when I get into the more professional environment, hopefully at the higher level, it gets more professional and I want to be taking in elite habits straight away.”

In Queensland, Vic Metro defeated Western Australia by three points and South Australia by 55 points, with McCullough standing up at several key junctures of games.

Often star play-makers at junior level have a ‘see ball, get ball’ mentality but with McCullough focusing on his on-field leadership throughout the week, his pressure provided important balance in the engine room.

“I thought my performance was really consistent – I stayed in the moment and locked in at the right times and I just tried to display my brand of footy,” McCullough said.

“It’s my first time playing in front of all 18 clubs so I wanted bring my strengths which I thought I did well, and showcase bringing my teammates into the game

“I definitely drive myself with my pressure – off the back of that we get more scoring opportunities so I want to create turnovers

“Early in games, I was looking to set the tone with a big tackle or even just picking a teammate off the ground and teammates can see that and it gives them the mindset to go hard and belief that we’ll win today.”

McCullough is a student of Caulfield Grammar alongside Vic Metro U18s MVP Ollie Greeves, who is set to be selected in the first round of this year’s AFL Draft, and spoke of the positive influence of the teenager on his journey.

“’Greeva’ is like a big brother to me – I feel like I can just ask him anything,” McCullough said.

“He definitely teaches me the ways to stay in the moment and be yourself.

“When you’re playing a high level game, he’s taught me to play to my strengths and show what I can bring and he’s always there to support me.”

In between his representative commitments, McCullough has played two games for Beaconsfield this year, and has 89 career games at junior level for the Eagles to his name.

McCullough is one of six Beaconsfield players in the talent pathway, alongside Vic Country under-18s player Jay-De Varlet, his Dandenong teammates Dylan Vogrig, Jordan Waters and Riley Hilliard and Gippsland bottom-ager Jack Hilton.