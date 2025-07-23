Best 16-year-olds on show in Queensland

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Nine locals were in action for Vic Country on the Gold Coast last week at the Under-16 National Development Championships.

Vic Country did not win any of its three games at the annual event, but exposed plenty of bright talent including Dandenong Stingrays James Goerlitz, Louis Salopek (Port Adelaide father-son-eligible), Corey Ah-Mu and Ethan Wood and Gippsland’s Cohen Dent, Charlie Fischer (Hawthorn Next Generation Academy), Leo Stephenson and Macauli Pendergast.

Meanwhile, Beaconsfield’s Harper McCullough was a key player in Vic Metro’s midfield, with his power and pressure helping his side claim the title.

It was the players’ first opportunity to compete in front of AFL recruiters, giving them a sense for performing under the spotlight while immersing them in a professional environment

Coach David Loader provided an insight into each of the locals.

Charlie Fischer (Gippsland Power): “He had some good, high-end moments and showed a level of talent that’s exciting going forward.”

Cohen Dent (Gippsland Power): “He showed some good signs in the second half of the last game when he took contested marks and went forward and kicked a goal. He’ll take some time but will be a big boy, he’s already 208cm.”

Leo Stephenson (Gippsland Power): “He got better as the carnival went. He played as an inside mid and was really good in the second half of the third game.”

Macauli Pendergast (Gippsland Power): “He had a terrific second game against South Australia and had a solid carnival. He learned a lot about playing different roles and has a bright future.”

Louis Salopek (Dandenong Stingrays): “He’s a really good player, Louis, and got to play in a few different positions going forward. We all know he can play as an inside midfielder but he showed he could play as an outside midfielder and off halfback so it was good.”

Corey Ah-Mu (Dandenong Stingrays): “He was great in the first half of games two and three. He’s a powerful big boy who can catch it and kick it well.”

Jayden Gourley (Dandenong Stingrays): “He has great speed, is really athletic, a terrific kick and has it all in front of him so I’m looking forward to watching him grow.”

Ethan Wood (Dandenong Stingrays): “He had a really consistent carnival across all games. He played well in all three games in terms of how hard-nosed he is and how much he wants to work for his teammates.”

VIC COUNTRY RESULTS

Vic Country 13.5(83) def by Vic Metro 14.8(92), Vic Country 11.10(76) def by South Australia 11.15(81), Western Australia 11.10(76) def Vic Country 8.5(53).