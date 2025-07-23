Emma’s glorious Ryde to 100 games for Demons

By Rebekah Bogos

Casey Demons are celebrating a major milestone with star-shooter Emma Ryde becoming the first athlete in the club’s history to play 100 Victorian Netball League (VNL) games for the Demons.

A foundation athlete of the club, Emma holds a special place in Casey Demons’ history as the first player signed when the Demons were awarded a VNL license back in September 2018.

From that moment, her experience and unmatched scoring ability have been instrumental in shaping the success of the team.

Known for her towering presence and accuracy under the post, Emma has become one of the league’s most formidable shooters.

She consistently features in the VNL Hot Shot rankings and continues to cause major headaches for opposition defenders, week after week.

Her ability to dominate the circle and score high volumes of goals has made her a cornerstone of the Demons’ attacking line-up.

Emma’s career with the Demons has been filled with memorable moments, none more significant than her key role in 2019, when Casey Demons reached the VNL Grand Final in their debut season. Her ability to stand up in high-pressure games has been a defining feature of her career and is set to be just as vital as the Demons enter their 2025 VNL Finals campaign.

Casey Demons Head Coach, Erin Bell and teammates alike speak highly of Emma’s honesty and commitment to the team.

“Having Emma as a target under the post has been an absolute asset to the Demons over the 100 games,” Bell explained.

“But it doesn’t come easy.

“Credit to Em, as she gets double teamed and other teams really focus on her as she is such a threat, and she takes it in her stride and backs her instincts.

“This year, we have seen more smiles than ever, and she looks like she is enjoying herself and shooting and playing some of her best netball.

“Emma has also been such a support and leader to the younger players in our forward line this season with her talk and direction.”

Beyond the stats and accolades, Ryde is known as a humble yet fiercely competitive athlete who has helped pave the way for the next generation of Demons netballers.

As she celebrates her 100th game milestone, Emma Ryde is surrounded by her loyal family, friends and Demons crew.

With finals on the horizon, fans can expect Emma to once again rise to the occasion and play a pivotal role in the team’s pursuit of victory.

-Rebekah Bogos-