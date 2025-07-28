Gibbs shines bright while top three set a hot tempo

By David Nagel

It’s been a perfect start to the season for High 5’s, Bullseyes and The Chiefs after an entertaining second round of the Mountain Dart League Division 1 competition on Friday night.

Reigning-champs High 5’s continue to set a high benchmark, winning 6-3 against Rebels, with Dean Gibbs showing his class with four scores of 140 on the night.

Two of those came in the same leg, with Gibbs throwing 140, 85, 140 and 96 before pegging out 40 for a brilliant 13-dart leg.

His three-dart average of 115.62 was world class for that particular leg.

In other highlights of round two, Bill Richardson (Noble Park 1) and Ngametua Tangatakino (Check Out) both threw 180s while Steve Carr from Bullseyes had the highest checkout of 118.

In Division 2, The Bandits, The Night Trawlers, Spectrum and MDDA Black Bulls are all level on one win each after a night of competitive darts.

Shane Taylor from MDDA Black Bulls provided the individual highlight with a stylish 180, while Shane Hammond from Redbacks-2 had the high checkout of 79.

In Division 3, The Goodies are the only team on two wins after a 6-3 win over Stingers.

But most of the round-two highlights came from second-placed Madarras, with Brent Wright throwing the only 180 of the night and teammate Steve Clarke pegging out with a brilliant 108 finish.

MOUNTAIN DART LEAGUE

ROUND 2 SUMMARY

• DIVISION 1

Results R2: MDDA Bullseyes def Out Casts (6-3), The Chiefs def Noble Park-1 (6-3), Check Out def Redbacks-1 (7-2), High 5’s def Rebels (6-3).

Ladder: High 5’s 8, MDDA Bullseyes 8, The Chiefs 8, Check Out 4, Rebels 4, Out Casts 0, Noble Park-1 0, Redbacks-1 0.

180s: Bill Richardson (Noble Park 1), Ngametua Tangatakino (Check Out).

Highest Peg: Steve Carr (Bullseyes) 118.

Fixture R3: The Chiefs v Check Out, Out Casts v Redbacks-1, MDDA Bullseyes v High 5’s, Noble Park-1 v Rebels.

• DIVISION 2

Results R2: MDDA Black Bulls def The Night Trawlers (6-3), Spectrum def Redbacks-2 (7-2). Bye: The Bandits.

Ladder: The Bandits 4, The Night Trawlers 4, Spectrum 4, MDDA Black Bulls 4, Redbacks-2 0.

180s: Shane Taylor (MDDA Black Bulls).

Highest Peg: Shane Hammond (Redbacks 2) 79.

Fixture R3: Redbacks-2 v The Bandits, Spectrum v The Night Trawlers. Bye: MDDA Black Bulls.

• DIVISION 3

Results R2: The Goodies def Stingers (6-3), Madarras def Stingrays (6-3). Bye: Vales-3.

Ladder: The Goodies 8, Madarras 4, Vales-3 4, Stingrays 0, Stingers 0.

180s: Brent Wright (Madarras).

Highest Peg: Steve Clarke (Madarras) 108.

Fixture R3: Madarras v Vales-3, Stingrays v The Goodies. Bye: Stingers.