Berwick grab fourth win in skipper’s record-breaking match

By Jonty Ralphsmith

‘Play like Tommy B’.

That was the mantra which got Berwick over the line against Vermont on Saturday in talismanic co-captain Tom Brennan’s 227th game – breaking the club’s games record.

The 11.7(73) to 8.6(54) result was set up by a four goal first quarter against the wind which gave the hosts an 18-point quarter-time lead at Edwin Flack Reserve.

The visitors chipped away at the lead, levelling it by three-quarter-time, before Berwick used the wind advantage in the last quarter to break away.

Dangerous forward Jai Neal kicked his third bag of five this season, while Ashton Williamson and Sam Frangalas led the way in the midfield.

As for Brennan?

The milestone was marred, somewhat, by the co-captain being yellow carded for a sling tackle late in the third quarter, but he was at his dependable best and, as he has done on 226 previous occasions, contributed to an important win.

If Berwick wasn’t already safe from relegation, Saturday’s win almost completely safeguards the club, the Wickers now three games and percentage clear of bottom-placed Mitcham with four rounds remaining.

“It was a really complete effort,” coach Andrew Williams said.

“We started the game really well and then we dipped off a little bit and finished the game strongly.

“Jai Neal was massive up forward, James McLean finished with three and through the midfield Ashton Williamson found heaps of the footy and Caleb down back was rebounding everything.

“It was one of those games where everyone chimed in and played their role well.”

Berwick will be searching for back-to-back wins for the first time this season against fourth-placed Rowville on Saturday.

EASTERN PREMIER

Results R14: Noble Park 6.7(43) v East Ringwood 9.18(72), South Croydon 14.11(95) v Balwyn 9.9(63), Blackburn 11.19(85) v Rowville 7.15(57), Berwick 11.7(73) v Vermont 8.6(54), Mitcham 11.8(74) v Doncaster East 13.8(86)

Ladder: East Ringwood 48, Blackburn 48, Balwyn 40, Rowville 28, Noble Park 28, Doncaster 24, South Croydon 24, Vermont 20, Berwick 16, Mitcham 4

Fixture R15: East Ringwood v Blackburn, Balwyn v Doncaster East, Noble Park v Vermont, Rowville v Berwick, South Croydon v Mitcham