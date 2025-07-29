Bulls banished in second-quarter blackout

By David Nagel

A lacklustre second quarter has dampened Noble Park’s hopes of locking away a place in this year’s Eastern Premier Division finals series; the Bulls going down 9.18(72) to 6.7(43) against ladder-leading East Ringwood.

The Bulls led by a point at quarter time, but a 4.2 to 1.2 second term gave East Ringwood a three-goal advantage at the major interval.

In a low-scoring game the margin proved too difficult to overcome for the Bulls, who dodged several bullets in the final stanza with East Ringwood kicking 2.8 for the quarter.

The Bulls lacked reliable avenues to goal with Harry Broderick, Ben Marson, Jordan Marson, Lachie McDonnell, Matt Nelson and Josh Stern all making single contributions to the scoreboard.

Former AFL midfielder Brad Crouch joined Jack Murray, Dean Jones, Jacob Noble and McDonnell on the Bulls’ best players list.

Despite the loss to East Ringwood, the Bulls still have the destiny of their finals hopes in their own hands, with remaining games against Vermont (eighth), Balwyn (third), Doncaster East (sixth) and South Croydon (seventh) providing prospects of a winning record on the way home.

The fifth-placed Bulls play the three teams looking to unseat them from a finals berth this year.

In other games this week, Rowville was also overpowered in the second quarter with the Hawks going down 11.19(85) to 7.15(57) to second-placed Blackburn.

The Hawks led by 15 points at the first break but were smashed to pieces in a decisive lead up to half time; Blackburn kicking 6.8 to 0.3 to take control of the contest.

The Hawks had no answer to Toby Wooller, who kicked five goals for the winners, although Jesse Eickhoff, Mitchell Sruk, Nik Schoenmakers and Joshua Clarke fought the good fight until the final siren.

And five goals to Jai Neal, three to James McLean and two to Josh Burgmann have propelled Berwick to an inspiring victory over Vermont.

Scores were locked at three-quarter time, but the Wickers played inspired footy; kicking four goals to one in the final term to race out 11.7(73) to 8.6(54) victors.

Neal, Samuel Frangalas, Harrison Canning and Caleb Van Oostveen were impressive for the Wickers, who were celebrating the games-record-breaking match of club stalwart Tom Brennan.

EASTERN PREMIER

Results R14: Noble Park 6.7(43) def by East Ringwood 9.18(72), South Croydon 14.11(95) def Balwyn 9.9(63), Blackburn 11.19(85) def Rowville 7.15(57), Berwick 11.7(73) def Vermont 8.6(54), Mitcham 11.8(74) def by Doncaster East 13.8(86).

Ladder: East Ringwood 48, Blackburn 48, Balwyn 40, Rowville 28, Noble Park 28/ Doncaster East 24, South Croydon 24, Vermont 20, Berwick 16, Mitcham 4.

Fixture R15: East Ringwood (1) v Blackburn (2), Balwyn (3) v Doncaster East (6), Noble Park (5) v Vermont (8), Rowville (4) v Berwick (9), South Croydon (7) v Mitcham (10).