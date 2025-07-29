Casey grabs important victory to heighten finals chances

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Casey has taken another big step towards the VFL finals with an 18.15(123) to 9.6(60) despatching of Sandringham on Sunday at Casey Fields.

The result moves Casey six points clear of 11th-placed Coburg with three rounds to play.

After a bye this weekend, Casey has tough matchups against Brisbane and Box Hill and may need to win one of those two, pending the results of Williamstown, Coburg and North Melbourne VFL.

The Dees established a 29-point lead at quarter time thanks to eight majors in the first term, and looked like they hardly got out of second gear thereafter.

Jack Billings, Bailey Laurie, Kynan Brown and Tom Campbell did as they liked in the midfield, while Harry Sharp led the way in attack with five goals.

Mitch Hardie was the best of the VFL-listed players, continuing his purple patch of form with 26 disposals and three goals, making it the fourth consecutive game he has booted at least three majors.

Top Gippsland draft prospect Willem Duursma made his VFL debut and had 17 disposals and 10 marks, while father-son 2025 draft prospect Kalani White – son of Jeff – featured for the second time at VFL level and had four touches.

Meanwhile, the VFLW side had a bye and will close its season against on Saturday against Port Melbourne.