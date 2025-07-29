Finals chances falter after close loss for Titans

By Justin Schwarze

The double-chance hopes of Berwick Springs took a hit after the Titans were undone by South Mornington in the dying stages of their clash in round 15 of Division 3 in the Southern Football Netball League.

On the road, Berwick Springs led at every change and even extended its lead to 13 points at the 18-minute mark of the last before the Tigers stormed home.

Three goals in three minutes ended the term, the last being with less than a minute on the clock, putting South Mornington in front for good.

The Tigers stole the result 8.9(57) to 7.9(51).

Lyndhurst followed a similar recipe to the Titans, as the Lightning led by 11 points at three quarter time before faltering in the final term away at Hampton.

The Hammers booted 3.6 to Lyndhurst’s one behind in the fourth to secure victory 8.12(60) to 7.6(48) and move into the top three on the ladder.

Black Rock put more pressure on the finals race as the Jets escaped Roy Dore Reserve with an upset triumph over Carrum Patterson Lakes.

The visitors started on fire, leading 6.7(43) to 0.2(2) at quarter time, before a heavy retaliation from the Lions completely flipped the game.

The hosts clawed their way back, taking the lead and opening up a nine-point advantage at the 18 minute mark of the final period.

Two late clutch-time goals for Black Rock saw the game have its final twist, ending with a 10.13(73) to 10.10(70) Jets victory.

Skye kept up with St Kilda City for three quarters at home before falling to the ladder-leaders 11.14(80) to 6.9(45).

In what was just a three-point ball game at the final intermission, the Saints closed out the contest by booting five goals to none in the fourth.

At Essex Heights Reserve, Heatherton got the chocolates against Ashwood 13.10(88) to 7.12(54) to keep its finals hopes alive.

With just three rounds remaining, the sprint to finals is incredibly intense.

Second to seventh is separated by just four premiership points, with matchups and percentage becoming a massive factor in deciding the top five.

SOUTHERN 4

Hallam’s grasp on Division 4 got even tighter as the Hawks disposed of second-placed Dandenong West 11.13(79) to 3.9(27).

Hallam only allowed one goal until the final term, showcasing its dominant form as finals approach.

Lyndale comfortably got by Doveton 14.17(101) to 9.6(60) thanks to seven goals from Mark Stevens to ensure the Pumas will be playing finals football in 2025.

Narre South rolled Moorabbin 17.13(115) to 6.10(46) at home but it won’t be enough to push the Saints into postseason contention.

Clayton continued to push its case for a finals double-chance by kicking accurately and outlasting South Yarra 15.4(94) to 13.8(86).

SOUTHERN 3

R15 Results: Carrum Patterson Lakes 10.10(70) def by Black Rock 10.13(73), Ashwood 7.12(54) def by Heatherton 13.10(88), Lyndhurst 7.6(48) def by Hampton 8.12(60), South Mornington 8.9(57) def Berwick Springs 7.9(51), Skye 6.9(45) def by St Kilda City 11.14(80).

Ladder: St Kilda City 48, Carrum Patterson Lakes 36, Hampton 36, Berwick Springs 36, Black Rock 32, South Mornington 32, Heatherton 32, Skye 24, Lyndhurst 12, Ashwood 12.

Fixture R16: Hampton (3) v Carrum Patterson Lakes (2), Heatherton (7) v Berwick Springs (4),

Lyndhurst (9) v Skye (8), Black Rock (5) v South Mornington (6), St Kilda City (1) v Ashwood (10).

SOUTHERN 4

R15 Results: Hallam 11.13(79) def Dandenong West 3.9(27), Lyndale 14.17(101) def Doveton 9.6(60), South Yarra 13.8(86) def by Clayton 15.4(94), Narre South 17.13(115) def Moorabbin 6.10(46).

Ladder: Hallam 60, Dandenong West 40, Clayton 40, Lyndale 36, Narre South 24, South Yarra 20, Moorabbin 20, Doveton 0.

Fixture R16: Clayton (3) v Doveton (8), Moorabbin (7) v Lyndale (4), Narre South (5) v Hallam (1), Dandenong West (2) v South Yarra (6).