Berwick’s record-breaker

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Berwick co-captain Tom Brennan broke the club’s games record in Saturday’s win over Vermont, his 227th at the top level. The triple premiership player has been a pillar of consistency and is unanimously esteemed and respected, as journalist Jonty Ralphsmith finds out

It was the game which perfectly synopsised Berwick stalwart Tom Brennan.

Playing against Norwood in the last round of the 2024 home-and-away season, the equation was simple for both sides: the winner would remain in Premier Division and the loser would be relegated.

That pressure brought out the qualities which have underpinned Brennan throughout his fabled senior career: he finished with 25 disposals and eight clearances, essentially putting the side on his back and carrying to safer ground.

Known for his hard-edge and white-line fever, he was not going to let the Berwick side he has won three senior premierships with, and grown from a boy to a man at, suffer the disappointment of a one-win season.

“He willed the club on the back of his shoulders last year especially against Norwood, his game was phenomenal which spoke volumes of his character,” former coach Clint Evans said.

“If it wasn’t for him, we wouldn’t still be playing (Eastern League) Premier (Division).”

Leading a side made up almost entirely of players 22-years-old or younger last year was a significant task, with the responsibility on his shoulders heightened when co-captain Will Arthurson went down with an ACL injury in pre-season.

Having come into the seniors as a wide-eyed 17-year-old in 2010 and tasting premiership success five years later, he was aware of the importance of building the right way.

It gave him the impetus to help develop the current promising young core who will take the club forward.

“My biggest role model at the club was Madi Andrews who is a club legend and I loved the way he inspired the team more from the way he acted than what he said so that’s something I took from him,” Brennan said.

“Seeing the growth and opportunity at the club while grinding out those tough years – there’s something pretty special about it.

“I think that’s what builds culture at clubs and seeing the boys grow and become great mates with them inspires me to come back.”

After spending 18 months on Frankston’s VFL Development list, Brennan played a significant role as a winger in the club’s 2015 premiership.

Berwick won four premierships – under-18s, under-19s, reserves and seniors – on that day, with Brennan still holding fond memories.

“Everything went right that year – we were showing signs of growth for a couple of years before and that’s where I’m seeing similarities now,” Brennan said

“Everyone bought in and we had a ripping side but we felt lucky to be there and like there was nothing to lose.

“I remember at the 20-minute-mark of the last quarter knowing it was sealed and done, they are some of my favourite memories.”

Brennan’s progression towards his prime closely mirrored that of the club, with the Wickers overtaking Cranbourne as the powerhouse club in the region from that flag win, to win three of the next four flags.

Brennan played 74 games of senior footy before that first premiership, positioning him well to have an influence in the result.

“He’s always been a consistent player, fast, and would be happy to play in any position whatsoever on the ground,” Arthurson said of him.

“He owned the wing position, was known for his pace, and probably has the best sidestep as well.”

Ask anyone around Berwick to describe Brennan and responses will closely align.

Loyalty, leadership, competitiveness and speed are the common denominators.

The phrase ‘ultimate clubman’ was used by several Wickers.

The only triple senior premiership Berwick player on the list, there have been multiple opportunities for Brennan to depart the club across the journey – particularly given he lives in Richmond – but he says the thought hasn’t crossed his mind.

“Even though there was a changing of the guard and a lot of the old boys left, I always wanted to be a one-club player,” Brennan said.

“Berwick’s given me so much opportunity over the years, and so much joy, so more than anything it wasn’t what the club could do for me but what we could do for the club – with the incredible people involved and my family’s involvement.

“That kept me around during those hard years and just knowing that the future would be bright if everyone stuck fat so that’s what I was trying to do.”

A great testament to Brennan as a footballer was his ability to quickly adapt to the higher standard of Eastern League footy in 2021.

The Wickers’ only wins in that Covid-shortened season were against Norwood, North Ringwood and Balwyn, two of which have since been relegated, as the club took time to adjust to playing in one of the best leagues in the state.

“He brings speed and power to the contest and generally doesn’t waste the footy,” first-year Berwick coach Andrew Williams said.

“His impact around the footy with his pressure, even when he’s not having a great day, is still high which is a credit to him.”

The week was an emotional one for Brennan, who took the games record from Brad Molineux, who he knows very well.

He was as reliable as ever in the 16-point win, the day only mildly interrupted in the third quarter when he was yellow carded for a sling tackle, before he returned to soak in the late stages of victory.

“You couldn’t wipe the smile off my face, it was incredible,” Brennan said.

“When that siren went, it was amazing, the boys got around me and Vermont stuck around and did a guard of honour…then the room was packed out and it was one the better times we’ve had belting out the song.

“I’m so grateful for everything the club has done for me.”

As well as those around Berwick, Brennan noted the support of wife Nicole and parents Julie and Dale, who have missed only a small handful of matches across his career.

The veteran is preparing for 2025 to be his final year of senior footy as he is set to move to London indefinitely at the end of the year.

“Berwick’s home for me,” Brennan noted.

“I don’t think it’s ever felt like anything else – I’ll always adore everyone and there’s so many amazing memories.

“No matter where I am or where I go, I’m sure I’ll remain involved in some capacity because I love the place.”