Berwick’s Neal in hot form

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Berwick’s Jai Neal has emerged as one of the most dangerous emerging talents in Eastern Football Netball League’s Premier Division this season.

Playing in the statistically weakest offence in the competition, Neal sits third in the leagues’ goal-kicking with 38 majors.

The 23-year-old sits behind only former AFL man Josh Schache and long-time local spearhead Josh Fox, with opposition clubs taking more notice of him as the weeks progress.

But it hasn’t dented his form.

He’s kicked back-to-back five-goal hauls against Vermont and Rowville in the past two weeks and has been held goalless just once in 2025.

“Building confidence in the air and not putting pressure on myself and going out there and playing and not worrying about the result has been really good,” Neal said.

“It’s good that now I’ve put some good games together.

“I had a bit of a purple patch a few weeks ago and I spoke to ‘Hottie’ (coach Andrew Williams) a bit and we worked on some things

“My work at ground level when the ball is in dispute has been one of my strengths this year.

“As the weeks have gone on, playing against better players has made me better.”

That Neal has played every game in 2025 has been an achievement in itself, with quad and collarbone injuries punctuating each of his past three seasons.

A former Dandenong Stingrays player who was Frankston-listed in 2022, his first year out of junior footy, Neal also played across a range of positions early in his senior career, helping to round his skillset before settling forward.

Neal’s blend of strength and athleticism makes him a tough player for opponents to counter and he’s shown an ability to seize big moments and kick clutch goals

As well as his x-factor and skill, the energy he provides when he kicks goals is another important part of his repertoire, particularly in the many close finishes Berwick has played in during 2025.

Having established continuity, Neal has quickly emerged as a leader of the forward line in a young Berwick lineup.

“Being at Frankston was a massive eye-opener being so young,” Neal said.

“I hadn’t played any local senior footy consistently until then and being listed but not being able to play that year was an eye opener about what it takes to be at the next level and I was able to bring it across to local footy.

“The professionalism and structure stuff I had to focus on was really important.

“Down forward with Jordy Andrews out for some of the year, I’ve taken on the (leadership) role a bit.

“I think the voice and energy is massive and constructive criticism and being positive, and using encouragement with the young fellas rather than spraying blokes is what I focus on.

“Bringing the younger blokes into it is important so that if I’m not kicking them…someone else is.”