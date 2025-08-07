Casey’s Hardie in hot form

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Casey knew it needed to bring in more talent ahead of the 2025 VFL season.

Five-wins in 2024 sent the Demons plummeting out of finals last year for the first time since 2019; the young list struggling at times with the rigours of VFL.

Experience to complement the youth was the focus of the off-season and among the talent to sign was former AFL-listed Mitch Hardie, who was coming off 18 months at Geelong.

The eldest statesman of Casey’s list, Hardie never got a game at the top level, but was coming off a VFL Team of the Year season in 2024 and has been an enormous asset for coach Taylor Whitford.

Hardie has repaid the Demons’ faith in spades, averaging 27 touches, four tackles and almost two goals per game.

“It’s been a great little change up,” Hardie said of the move.

“The boys have been fantastic down there and being aligned to an AFL program, there’s fantastic facilities and Casey are in a great spot as a footy club so it’s been good.

“There were opportunities with the Melbourne alignment which was a big draw card and a few boys who signed are exciting players who I have loved working alongside like Riley Baldi and Riley Bonner.

“We’ve all put together great seasons at VFL level and come together to lift Casey off the bottom and somewhere around the mark.”

The brilliant form is despite Hardie missing the first two rounds of the season and much of pre-season due to a quad tear.

He previously got the opportunity to train with the Demons AFL squad, learning off the likes of Kozzy Pickett, Charlie Spargo and Bayley Fritsch, which has been important as he has spent more time forward in 2025.

Oft-lauded by the club for his connection going forward, Hardie leads the competition in score assists with 33 to go with his 25 goals.

That added versatility has been important in a naturally fluid, aligned VFL program where AFL players are given priority.

“I’ve been lucky across the last couple of years to work with a lot of guys who excel in that side of the game,” the former Geelong player said.

“Gryan Miers is one who comes to mind and the guys at Melbourne.

“The game slows down for them and little mannerisms they have when they deliver it inside 50, so I’ve been lucky to see that and implement it into my own game and I’m lucky that Casey have had fantastic talent roll through the forward line which helps me look good.”

Casey enter the last phase of the home and away season sitting ninth on the table, guaranteed of at least reaching the wildcard weekend and an outside chance of bypassing the first week of finals if it beats Brisbane and Box Hill.

After letting a game slip at home against Coburg in round 14, Casey have had wins against Werribee, Carlton and Sandringham by 76, 108 and 63 points respectively.

Two of those sides were jostling with Casey for top-10 spots at the time, with the Demons helping to end their September hopes.

It’s been unsurprising to see the team’s spike in form across the past month mirror that of Hardie’s, who has kicked three goals or more in each of his last four games, while averaging 24 disposals.

“My form has built in the back end of the year and leading into finals is the most important time for it to all click which I think finally it is,” he said.

“Hopefully coming off the bye, can continue the strong form personally and as a team and make a good dint in finals as well.

“It’s been a natural, organic leadership position from my point-of-view as well that I’ve grown into.

“The boys have enjoyed latching on and training, it’s been really good.

“Being in the system for a little while, I realise the importance of training habits and standards so training with a level of intent like the guys at Geelong comes into how I take training now.”

Having been vocal about his desire to return to the top level ahead of the 2025 after the Cats delisted him, Hardie spoke with a strong sense of perspective when and maturity when considering what lies ahead.

“There’s always that desire there,” the soon-to-be 28-year-old said of his desire to return to the top level.

“Once it’s gone you probably aren’t playing at the highest level you can and I love the challenge of the day to day of VFL level and I loved it at AFL level as well.

“I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t a desire there that keeps the fire burning but I’m taking it week by week and that takes care of itself.

“The focus for the moment is taking Casey as far as I can in the VFL.”