Eagles cling to faint hope

By Blair Burns

There is a pulse … a tiny spark, and it holds the Eagles’ hopes of remaining in the Southern Division 1 competition.

Kyle Lanham was the star of the show with six goals as Cranbourne won its third game of the season, defeating Port Melbourne Colts by 22 points.

Cranbourne will need to win at least two of its next three games and maybe even all of them, if it is to have any chance of avoiding relegation and jumping the Colts on the ladder – also requiring other results to go in its favour.

However, a miracle would be required given the team’s difficult run home against Springvale Districts (fifth), Dingley (first) and Cheltenham (third).

The Eagles’ round-15 victory was the first offensive punch they have thrown all year, kicking more than 100 points for the first time and generating 31 scoring shots.

Nicholas Darbyshire (three goals), Zak Roscoe and Bailey Buntine (two goals each) all made an impact on the scoreboard.

Cranbourne coach Angelo Soldatos was pleased with the way his side won the contested ball and transitioned into attack on the small ground.

“We played a lot better … we have just been playing from the back half too much this season, but on (Saturday) we got the ball forward a bit more,” he said.

“Kyle has been good since he came to the club; we just haven’t been able to get the ball down there that much but when we do, he looks dangerous.”

While scoring was free-flowing, the margin of the game never got out of reach until the third term where Cranbourne put its foot down, kicking 6.1 to 2.4.

The straight kicking from the Eagles helped establish a 29-point lead at the three-quarter time break and despite a late surge from the Colts, the visitors held on to win.

Lewis Robbins was brilliant, as was Bailey Buntine and Tom Freyer, but the side lost Brandon Osborne to a hamstring injury.

There were seven teenagers who played in the victory, with many of them producing personal best performances.

“They all had either good moments or good games, there were no passengers and they showed that they can play at the level,” Soldatos said.

“We had a debutant in Julian Diaz who had some really good defensive moments, guys like Liam Foggo, Luke Morrell and Lewis Robbins – all of them probably had their best games for the club.

“To have that many teenagers play a role in a win shows that the club is not in a bad spot.”

Despite the strong likelihood of relegation, there is a youthful exuberance which is creating a positive vibe around the club.

“The mood around the club has been really good, the players just get on with it, come to training with a smile and work hard,” Soldatos said.

“They enjoy each other’s’ company and are a close group, it obviously hasn’t been a great year on-field but it’s not all doom and gloom – there are reasons for what has happened this year.”

Howe good is it when you have an array of damaging forwards at your disposal?

Narre Warren coach Steve Kidd has found that it is very good indeed.

Will Howe kicked seven goals and was clearly the best player on the ground in the Magpies’ upset win over fourth-placed Bentleigh.

But if it wasn’t Howe kicking a bag, it would’ve been Jake Richardson or Jett Kearney – the trio has combined for 75 goals in a quiet season, not to mention a fair share of behinds.

The Magpies trailed by 27 points at the main break, but an incredible third quarter where the team kicked 7.1 (four of those through Howe) led Narre Warren to victory.

Demons’ forward Ross Barlas kicked five majors and stood tall in the loss.

As expected, dominant Dingley took care of Murrumbeena to win by 56 points after a hot start, as the league’s leading goalkicker Tom Morecroft kicked four majors.

The Dingoes had 11 individual goal scorers in the win, as Cam Dickie, Mitch Gent and Michael Barnes produced brilliant performances – Ed Standish (three goals) gave his all for the Lions.

It was destined to be a good game as St Paul’s McKinnon (second) hosted Cheltenham (third) and it didn’t disappoint with the Bulldogs prevailing by 14 points in a shootout.

Sam Hilton-Joyce (five goals), Brayden O’Toole and Timothy Roberts (four goals each) were the difference as the trio troubled the Rosellas’ defence from the first bounce.

Ash Munday was named St Paul’s best player, while the likes of Luke Garnaut (four goals), Jack Lonie (three goals) and Rex Kilburn were righteous in defeat.

Springvale Districts has likely locked up fifth spot on the ladder with a 36-point win over East Brighton thanks to a six-goal performance from Matt Wetering.

The Demons are cemented in fifth and could jump even higher with what should be a good run home against Cranbourne (10th), Bentleigh (fourth) and Narre Warren (seventh).

Jeremy Dang and Jack Beech were inspirational in the win, while the Vampires’ Sean Downie and Daniel Taberner could walk away with their heads held high.

NETBALL

Narre Warren’s season in the Southern League has been a huge success thus far, but could become even greater if it can win a semi-final against Dingley this weekend.

The home and away season concluded last weekend as the Magpies defeated third-placed Edithvale Aspendale 62-54 thanks to another Grace Loelu masterclass, as she scored 53 goals.

But the team’s focus has now shifted to a bigger game, with the winner set to go straight through to the grand final, while the loser will get another opportunity in the preliminary final.

Dingley and Narre Warren are one win apiece so far this season so you can expect a close encounter when the whistle sounds to start the game at Rowan Road Reserve from 12.10pm.

SOUTHERN DIVISION 1

Results – R15: Cranbourne 15.16 (106) def Port Melbourne 12.12 (84), Narre Warren 16.8 (104) def Bentleigh 14.8 (92), Springvale Districts 12.12 (84) def East Brighton 6.12 (48), St Paul’s McKinnon 16.6 (102) def 13.10 (88), Dingley 18.11 (119) def Murrumbeena 9.9 (63).

Ladder: Dingley 56, St Paul’s McKinnon 48, Cheltenham 38, Bentleigh 34, Springvale Districts 32, East Brighton 24, Narre Warren 22, Murrumbeena 18, Port Melbourne 16, Cranbourne 12.

Fixture – R16: Cheltenham (3) v East Brighton (6), Port Melbourne (9) v Bentleigh (4), Cranbourne (10) v Springvale Districts (5), Dingley (1) v St Paul’s McKinnon (2), Narre Warren (7) v Murrumbeena (8).