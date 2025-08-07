Happy Hawks still undefeated after dominating Saints

By Justin Schwarze

The words of the Berwick Springs’ song echoed around Heatherton Reserve on Saturday as the Titans charged past the Tunners in round 16 of Division 3 in the Southern Football Netball League.

It was another hot start that sparked Berwick Springs as it jumped out to a 30-2 quarter time advantage on the road.

Inaccurate goalkicking prevented the margin from getting even uglier but the Titans only conceded one major in the first half to lead 47-11 at halftime.

Ty Ellison’s return to form will be a welcome sight to Berwick Springs as the gun forward booted four goals for the afternoon, lifting his side to a 12.17(89) to 5.13(43) win.

Lyndhurst kept its dreams of staying in Division 3 alive with a crucial 12.9(81) to 7.9(51) win over Skye.

The Lightning struck early, doing their damage in the first quarter to secure four premiership points and break free of the deadlock on the bottom.

Jamie Connor, Liam Thornell, Josh Dormer, Jack Griffiths, Jack Hazendonk and Jarryd McGrath were all notable in the victory for Lyndhurst.

Black Rock picked up a critical triumph against South Mornington, swinging the ladder by closing out a 11.15(81) to 8.7(55) result.

This pushes the Jets four points clear of the Tigers in the final postseason slot.

Carrum Patterson Lakes rebounded after last week’s shock by handling business against fourth-placed Hampton.

The Lions took the contest by the throat in the first quarter, leading 5.2(32) to 0.4(4) at quarter time and never looked back.

Carrum Patterson Lakes held off a valiant retaliation from the hosts but ultimately the visitors took the 10.10(70) to 8.6(54) win.

An inaccurate St Kilda City looked a class above with the Saints grinding out yet another win, this time a 50-point victory over bottom-placed Ashwood.

The Magpies led at the first break but the depth and versatility of the table toppers was too much to overcome and St Kilda City grabbed the 13.26(104) to 8.6(54) result.

SOUTHERN 4

Hallam is two wins away from an undefeated Division 4 home-and-away campaign after dominating Narre South 18.13(121) to 8.7(55) at JP Cam Reserve.

The Hawks shared the love and used the ball unselfishly, registering 10 different goalkickers in the win.

Dandenong West got back on the winners list as it dealt with South Yarra 12.10(82) to 7.8(50) at home.

Brandon Nolan booted five goals and Coren Giliam added three majors to fuel the hosts.

Lyndale flexed its muscles and imposed itself after quarter time, smashing Moorabbin 22.16(148) to 9.16(70).

The Pumas trailed by 13 at the first intermission before wrestling the game onto its own terms.

Mark Stevens and Tom Bradley both had a day out, with the pair managing seven goals each up forward.

Clayton was far too good for Doveton at home as the hosts blew away the Eagles 20.14(134) to 7.1(43).

SOUTHERN 3

R16 Results: Hampton 8.6(54) def by Carrum Patterson Lakes 10.10(70), Heatherton 5.13(43) def by Berwick Springs 12.17(89), Lyndhurst 12.9(81) def Skye 7.9(51), Black Rock 11.15(81) def South Mornington 8.7(55), St Kilda City 13.26(104) def Ashwood 8.6(54).

Ladder: St Kilda City 52, Carrum Patterson Lakes 40, Berwick Springs 40, Hampton 36, Black Rock 36, South Mornington 32, Heatherton 32, Skye 24, Lyndhurst 16, Ashwood 12.

Fixture R17: Berwick Springs (3) v Hampton (4), Heatherton (7) v Black Rock (5), Ashwood (10) v Skye (8), South Mornington (6) v Lyndhurst (9), Carrum Patterson Lakes (2) v St Kilda City (1).

SOUTHERN 4

R16 Results: Clayton 20.14(134) def Doveton 7.1(43), Moorabbin 9.16(70) def by Lyndale 22.16(148), Narre South 8.7(55) def by Hallam 18.13(121), Dandenong West 12.10(82) def South Yarra 7.8(50).

Ladder: Hallam 64, Dandenong West 44, Clayton 44, Lyndale 40, Narre South 24, South Yarra 20, Moorabbin 20, Doveton 0.

Fixture R17: Doveton (8) v Dandenong West (2), Lyndale (4) v Hallam (1), Moorabbin (7) v Clayton (3), South Yarra (6) v Narre South (5).