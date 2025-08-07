Howe good is winning

By Blair Burns

A seven-goal haul from Narre Warren key forward Will Howe led the Magpies to an upset 12-point victory over fourth-placed Bentleigh on Saturday.

The Magpies have some strong targets inside the forward 50, and if Howe doesn’t get a hold of the opposition’s defence, then either Jake Richardson or Jett Kearney will.

At half time, Narre Warren trailed by 27 points, but Howe came out and kicked four majors in the premiership quarter to lead his team to victory – Bentleigh’s Ross Barlas (five goals) was a standout in the loss.

Cranbourne had its third win of the season, overcoming Port Melbourne to keep its chances of remaining in Division 1 alive, but only just.

Kyle Lanham had a day out in front of the big sticks, with six majors, while the likes of Nicholas Darbyshire (three goals), Zak Roscoe and Bailey Buntine (two goals each) impressed – young ruckman Lewis Robbins was named the best player.

Colts’ pair Mitch Clarke and Luke McComb kicked two goals each, while Rory Lehmann was named their best.

The Eagles will have to win both games and have other results go in their favour, as they still sit below the Colts by four points and percentage, however stranger things have happened.

As expected, dominant Dingley took care of Murrumbeena to win by 56 points after a hot start as the league’s leading goalkicker Tom Morecroft kicked four majors.

The Dingoes had 11 individual goal scorers in the win, as Cam Dickie, Mitch Gent and Michael Barnes produced brilliant performances – Ed Standish (three goals) gave his all for the Lions.

It was destined to be a good game as St Paul’s McKinnon (second) hosted Cheltenham (third) and it didn’t disappoint with the Bulldogs prevailing by 14 points in a shootout.

Sam Hilton-Joyce (five goals), Brayden O’Toole and Timothy Roberts (four goals each) were the difference as the trio troubled the Rosellas’ defence from the first bounce.

Ash Munday was named St Paul’s best player, while the likes of Luke Garnaut (four goals), Jack Lonie (three goals) and Rex Kilburn were righteous in defeat.

Springvale Districts has likely locked up fifth spot on the ladder with a 36-point win over East Brighton thanks to a six-goal performance from Matt Wetering.

The Demons are cemented in fifth and could jump even higher with what should be a good run home against Cranbourne (10th), Bentleigh (fourth) and Narre Warren (seventh).

Jeremy Dang and Jack Beech were inspirational in the win, while the Vampires’ Sean Downie and Daniel Taberner could walk away with their heads held high.

In Division 2, East Malvern snapped a three-game losing streak with a hard-fought victory over Caulfield Bears, winning by just 15 points.

The Panthers could’ve been in a spot of bother without Isaac Morrisby’s seven goals, but in hindsight, the star was never going to let his side lose.

Keysborough currently sits outside the five by percentage after a crucial nine-point win over Mordialloc at Ben Kavanagh Reserve.

The Burras were led by Max Corbyn and Ethan Bakes (three goals each) as they got over the line – William Avery kicked two goals and was the Bloods’ best player.

Chelsea Heights kept Endeavour Hills to two goals for the match as it won by 128 points thanks to big outings from forwards Luke Tapscott and Erishmiilan Uthayakumar (five goals each).

Falcons’ Baron Grant was a shining light, kicking one goal and finding plenty of the football through the midfield.

A 50-1 first quarter saw Highett boost its percentage against Doveton Doves, running away to win by 129 points.

The Bulldogs had six players kicked two goals or more in the win, with Rhys Wilkinson (five goals) leading the way – Doveton’s Jake Ingaliso and Max Sheppard battled hard.