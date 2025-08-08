Beaconsfield bank another important win on road to finals

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Beaconsfield made it back-to-back wins on Saturday beating Norwood 12.21(93) to 4.5(29).

Led by Charlie Muley’s four goals and Josh Mounter’s best-afield showing, the win, alongside other results, pushes Beaconsfield up to third on the table.

With the Eagles fattening their percentage through the last fortnight, one win from their last two would almost certainly be enough to guarantee a finals spot.

The Eagles will get an excellent opportunity to secure the finals berth on Saturday against Bayswater, which has won just three games for the year, while a double chance remains on the cards if they upset Park Orchards to finish the season, such is the tightness between third and sixth on the table.

EASTERN DIVISION 1

Results R16: South Belgrave 22.19(151) v Bayswater 5.4(34), Park Orchards 14.12(96) v Boronia 8.11(59), Montrose 14.15 (99), v Mooroolbark 14.5(89), Beaconsfield 12.21(93) v Norwood 4.5(29)

Ladder: South Belgrave 52, Park Orchards 52, Beaconsfield 32, Montrose 32, Boronia 32, North Ringwood 28, Mooroolbark 16, Bayswater 12, Norwood 0

Fixture R17: Bayswater v Beaconsfield, Norwood v Boronia, North Ringwood v Montrose, Mooroolbark v South Belgrave