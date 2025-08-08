Berwick, Noble Park lose to Rowville, Vermont respectively

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Berwick fell heartbreakingly short of a stirring comeback against Rowville on Saturday at Seebeck Oval.

The Hawks held on 13.12(90) to 12.14(86), having led by 28 points at three-quarter-time before absorbing a late Berwick avalanche.

The Wickers’ ability to run out games has been a strength across the season, most notably in a comeback win against Doncaster East, but also playing a big role in tight wins against East Ringwood, Vermont and in their first clash with Rowville.

Berwick kicked four of the first five goals of the last quarter to close to within a goal, before a crucial, and ultimately match-sealing stabiliser for the hosts at the 25-minute-mark.

Ben Todd flew through a forward-50 stoppage to give Berwick a near-immediate response to that goal, but that was the visitors’ last score as Rowville got numbers around the footy to make it a stoppage-heavy contest late.

Todd was a powerful force through the midfield and led the way for his side, while forward Jai Neal kicked his second consecutive bag of five goals.

Jordan Roberts, Caydyn Lane, Caleb Van Oostveen and James McLean were Berwick’s other standouts, while Richmond VFL-listed youngster Seth MacDonald kicked four goals to lead the way for Rowville.

Meanwhile, Noble Park suffered a potentially costly defeat in the context of its season.

Vermont, eighth on the table, got the better of the Bulls 14.9(93) to 9.9(63) despite four-goal hauls to skipper Ben Marson and former VFL player Josh Stern.

It results in South Croydon nudging ahead of the Bulls to fifth on the table and heats up the race for finals between the two clubs.

The pair play each other in the last round of the home and away season which looms as a potential ‘win and you’re in’ fixture.

Noble Park has a tough assignment against Balwyn before a likely must-win match against seventh-seeded Doncaster East, while South Croydon has Berwick and Vermont, both out of finals contention.

Further heightening the tension, the two teams are currently separated by just two percentage points.

EASTERN PREMIER

Results: East Ringwood 13.10(88) v Blackburn 15.8(98), Balwyn 14.15(99) v Doncaster East 10.10(70), Noble Park 9.9(63) v Vermont 14.9(93), Rowville 13.12(90) v Berwick 12.14(86), South Croydon 12.9(81) v Mitcham 10.11(71).

Ladder: Blackburn 52, East Ringwood 48, Balwyn 44, Rowville 32, South Croydon 28, Noble Park 28, Doncaster East 24, Vermont 24, Berwick 16, Mitcham 4.

Fixture: Berwick v South Croydon, Mitcham v Blackburn, Doncaster East v Rowville, East Ringwood v Vermont, Noble Park v Balwyn