Cranbourne backs in Soldatos to lead club forward

By Blair Burns

Despite a disappointing season which could see Cranbourne relegated the club has backed in its leader re-appointing coach Angelo Soldatos for 2026.

The first-time senior coach will look to drive the Eagles forward into a new era, continuing to develop and nurture young players into the senior program.

“The club has been really supportive, they have backed me in for the entire year which has been nice because obviously the results haven’t gone our way most weeks,” Soldatos said.

“The support from president Chris Keenan and the footy manager Whittsy (Damien Whitnell) has been great, I have felt very supported, especially being in my first gig.”

Soldatos said he and the club were “really aligned” with their current understanding of the club’s list and visions for the future.

“I think we have got more right than what it probably looks like … it isn’t showing as much on-field but we are getting games into these younger guys and we are going to be better for it,” he said.

“There wasn’t any point (this season) where there were the ‘what’s going on here’ conversations with the club, we are all very aware of where we are at.

“Hopefully not (relegation), but it might be a one step back to go a couple of steps forward type of scenario.”

They say you learn more from your losses than wins, and Soldatos said there were plenty of things to improve ahead of next season.

“I’ve learnt a lot … we review the game every week as a team, but I also review my coaching too; some days I know I haven’t coached well, others I think I have been better,” he said.

“To re-sign so early for next year probably gives the club a good opportunity to address some key list needs from a recruiting perspective.

“It’s no secret that we have lost a lot of goals in the past four years so we will be looking forward of centre, and also getting some more midfield depth.”

It was also announced that captain and Ellis Medallist Zak Roscoe had put pen to paper, pledging his allegiance to the Eagles for another year.

“He is a star and to have him sign is a good endorsement for what we are doing … and I know the club has already had some good conversations with most of the playing group about next year,” Soldatos said.

Cranbourne’s sole focus right now is to avoid relegation, but regardless of what happens, the club will be looking towards 2026 with optimism and belief.