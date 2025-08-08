Hawks hang on in a thriller

By David Nagel

Rowville has taken the upper hand over neighbouring Noble Park in the race for a spot in this year’s Eastern Premier Division finals series after the Hawks held off a fast-finishing Berwick at Seebeck Oval on Saturday.

The Hawks moved a game clear of the Bulls in fourth place after almost surrendering a 28-point lead at three-quarter time, eventually prevailing 13.12(90) to 12.14(86).

The Hawks seemed to have control of the game from the outset, taking a 22-point lead to quarter time and then extending to 36 points at the major interval.

The Wickers showed signs of recovery in the third, cutting the margin to under five goals before continuing their surge in the last.

Rowville was 10 points in front in the dying stages, but a brilliant piece of ruck work from Daniel Pinter, setting up Ben Todd for his only goal of the match, saw Berwick cut the margin back to four points with just two minutes left on the clock.

Berwick tackled desperately in the final stages, but the Hawks held on to secure their eighth win for the season.

Seth MacDonald kicked four goals for Rowville, and Jake Edwards and Maverick Taylor two each, while Jesse Eickhoff and Tyler Edwards were influential figures around the ground.

Impressive key forward Jai Neal was once again dangerous for Berwick, booting five goals to almost drag his team across the line.

Noble Park, meanwhile, is now in grave danger of missing out on finals after a 30-point defeat at the hands of Vermont.

The Bulls led narrowly at the first break, but then gradually gave ground in a disappointing 14.9(93) to 9.9(63) result.

Ben Marson and Josh Stern booted four goals each for Noble, while Harley Fairbank and Bodey Lambert stuck to their guns for four quarters.

The Bulls now sit sixth, with games against Balwyn (3rd), Doncaster East (7th) and South Croydon (5th) to come.

Rowville, currently fourth, has Doncaster East (7th), Mitcham (10th) and East Ringwood (2nd) to round out its season.

EASTERN PREMIER

Results R15: East Ringwood 13.10(88) def by Blackburn 15.8(98), Balwyn 14.15(89) def Doncaster East 10.10(70), Noble Park 9.9(63) def by Vermont 14.9(93), Rowville 13.12(90) def Berwick 12.14(86), South Croydon 12.9(81) def Mitcham 10.11(71).

Ladder: Blackburn 52, East Ringwood 48, Balwyn 44, Rowville 32, South Croydon 28, Noble Park 28, Doncaster East 24, Vermont 24, Berwick 16, Mitcham 4.

Fixture R16: Berwick (9) v South Croydon (5), Mitcham (10) v Blackburn (1), Doncaster East (7) v Rowville (4), East Ringwood (2) v Vermont (8), Noble Park (6) v Balwyn (3).