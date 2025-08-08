Rays girls in stinging form

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong Stingrays coach Nathan Boyd has praised the growth of twins Mizuki and Nalu Brothwell.

The pair continue to develop well, averaging 16 and 15 disposals respectively as clean and athletic prospects who have lined up for Vic Country.

Mizuki has lined up in the backline and showed plenty of upside, having become consistent week-in, week-out footballers after being identified ahead of last season as potential surprise packets.

“She’s really reliable defensively, she reads it well, takes plenty of marks, she’s a good pressure player and generates lots of attack as well,” Boyd said.

“She’s consistent in her ability to gain territory for us and she has the ability to execute long kicks and she’s adding finesse to her field kicking.”

Having represented the AFL Academy earlier in the year, Mizuki’s form, alongside her twin sister, has played a major role in Dandenong currently sitting fourth with an 8-4 record on the Coates League table.

While Mizuki has become a reliable asset in defence, and Nalu ahead of the footy, Boyd said they could be a potential “ace up the sleeve” ahead of the last two home and away fixtures and finals.

“We know (Mizuki) competes and has aerial competitiveness which she gives us, but if we need to get more athletic or a little bit taller or someone who is more defensively competent we can throw her magnet in there so it could be an ace up our sleeve,” Boyd said.

“(Nalu) might play as a front-of-stoppage seventh midfielder.

“We’re seeing a lot of growth from her.”

Finding a spot for them in the on-ball rotation, though, could prove a challenge with Lilly Snow, Nikhita Harris, Indi Sherritt and Charlotte Gilmore all playing consistent footy.

Matilda Argus is another who has rotated through there in recent weeks and showed promise, with the Vic Country representative averaging 19 disposals and five tackles at Coates League level in 2025.

“Her ability to win the footy and power out of contest is dangerous and she has a penetrating kick which helps up take territory,” Boyd said.

“She’s a competitive aerialist as well so she gives us great presence around the ground and she’s nailed shots on goal in the last couple of games.”

Another Stingray in top form is Kiara Triep, kicking 13 goals in her last six games, held goalless just once during that period.

“She’s a good high forward who can work back and get to the drop of the ball and does some good work on the ground,” Boyd said.

“She’s had a fantastic run and she’s kicking goals regularly.

“She’s wily on the ground and smart and makes great decisions.”

Boyd also offered an insight into the development of Alice Cunnington, who will likely be one of the ‘Rays top prospects in 2026.

She has been highly-touted since making her Coates League debut as a double-bottom-ager last year, and is in the 2025 Vic Country squad, but has juggled footballing and netball commitments throughout that time.

“She hasn’t been a high disposal winner consistently but as that midfielder she kicks goals and she pops up regularly ahead of the footy and she finds time and space,” Boyd said.

“Things open up for her when it doesn’t happen for others.

“We’ve had the luxury of playing her ahead of and behind the footy and in the middle – she’s very versatile.”

Dandenong is next in action on Sunday 17 August against GWV Rebels at Mars Stadium, Ballarat.