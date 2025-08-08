Tungsten titans have radar dialled in

By David Nagel

Two teams remain undefeated at the top of the Mountain Dart League Division 1 ladder after High 5’s and The Chiefs once again produced dominant performances on Friday night.

High 5’s were big winners over Bullseyes, winning 17-4, with Steve Brown and Gary Warner throwing brilliant 180s for good measure.

James Johnson flew the flag for Bullseyes with a best-of-the-season 134 pegout.

The Chiefs won 16-5 against Check Out on a night where 140s were thrown for fun.

Seven players threw a combined 14 140s in this one, with Luke Gale, Tennessee Kell and Harry Pearce all sending down three each to get The Chiefs across the line.

Leipua Ahotolu threw two 140s for Check Out and also produced an 84 pegout…the best of the match.

In other games, Nathan Wright threw a 92 pegout to help Outcasts top a thrilling 11-10 victory over Redbacks (1), while Bill Richardson and David Putt starred in Noble Park 1’s 14-7 win over Rebels.

Richardson send down the highest score of the night, 153, while Putt managed a 78 pegout.

In Division 2, Andrew Sherriff fired a 180 and Aaron and David Kirkmoe matched motors with 110 pegouts in The Night Trawlers 11-10 win over Spectrum, while Rachel Grose hit a lovely 135 in The Goodies 14-7 success over Stingrays in Division 3.

MOUNTAIN DART LEAGUE

• DIVISION 1

Results R3: High 5’s def Bullseyes 17-4, The Chiefs def Check Out 16-5, Noble Park (1) def Rebels 14-7, Outcasts def Redbacks (1) 11-10.

Ladder: High 5’s 12, The Chiefs 12, MDDA Bullseyes 8, Noble Park (1) 4, Outcasts 4, Check Out 4, Rebels 4, Redbacks (1) 0.

Tons: Dean Gibbs 25, James Johnson 19, Brendan Simmonds 18, Damien Hammond 18.

180s: Bill Richardson, Ngametua Tangatakino, Gary Warner, Paul Tune, Steve Brown.

Highest Score: Harry Pearce 142.

Highest Peg: James Johnson 134.

Fixture R4: Rebels v Out Casts, Check Out v MDDA Bullseyes, Redbacks (1) v Noble Park (1), High 5’s v The Chiefs.

• DIVISION 2

Results R3: The Bandits def Redbacks (2) 12-9, The Night Trawlers def Spectrum 11-10, Bye: Black Bulls.

Ladder: The Bandits 8, The Night Trawlers 8, Spectrum 4, MDDA Black Bulls 4, Redbacks (2) 0.

Tons: Aaron Kirkmoe 10, J Wonder 9, Bernie Vaughan 8.

180s: Ash Canfor, Shane Taylor, Bernie Vaughan, Andrew Sherriff.

Highest Score: John Wonder 154.

Highest Peg: Aaron Kirkmoe 110, David Kirkmoe 110.

Fixture R4: Black Bulls v Redbacks (2), The Bandits v Spectrum. Bye: The Night Trawlers.

• DIVISION 3

Results R3: Madarras def Vales (3) 16-5, The Goodies def Stingrays 14-7. Bye: Stingers.

Ladder: The Goodies 12, Madarras 8, Vales (3) 4, Stingers 0, Stingrays 0.

Tons: Steve Clarke 14, Brad Brooks 11.

180s: Brent Wright, Brad Brooks.

Highest Score: Joyce Grigg 171.

Highest Peg: Steve Clarke 108.

Fixture R4: Stingers v Madarras, Vales (3) v Stingrays. Bye: The Goodies.