Strongman needs your help

By Afraa Kori

When Cook Islands-born strongman Jonathan (Jono) Nelio steps onto the global platform at the 2025 World Natural Strongman Championships in Ireland, he’ll be lifting far more than weights.

The Clyde North resident, will be lifting his heritage, his community, and the hopes of his daughter cheering from the sidelines.

To help him get there, a fundraiser has been launched by his father-in-law, Justin St Mart of Pakenham, aiming to raise $10,000 to cover flights, accommodation, registration fees, equipment transport, and essentials.

“I actually never asked anyone for money — I couldn’t bring myself to do it,” Jono said.

“It was my amazing in-laws who stepped up and did all the asking on my behalf. I’m incredibly grateful they did, because without them, this fundraiser wouldn’t even exist.”

Jono has earned the rare honour of representing both the Cook Islands and Australia — two places that have shaped who he is.

“The Cook Islands is my homeland — it’s where my roots are,” Jono said.

“But Australia is where I became a strongman, where this journey really took off. So, to carry both flags on the world stage feels like bringing together who I am and who I’ve become. It’s something I carry with pride and a deep sense of gratitude.”

Now three and a half years into his strongman career, Jono’s commitment is all-natural.

“Back home, we didn’t even have the internet, so I didn’t know strongman was a thing growing up,” he said.

“But the moment I saw these massive units lifting stones and flipping tires, I was hooked. It lit something up inside me.

“My inspiration came from binge-watching legends like Brian Shaw, Eddie Hall, Thor Bjornsson, and Big Z.”

Jono recently placed fifth at Australia’s Strongest Man 2025, a milestone that gave him confidence heading into world championship qualifiers.

“I knew I had a shot at the podium. So, when I qualified, it wasn’t a shock — it was more like, “Let’s go!” I just wanted to dive straight into prep,” Jono said.

“Funny story though — during the final event of that comp, which was a max Atlas Stone load, I went for a 210kg stone. Got it off the floor, lapped it, was just about to load it… and boom! Lost balance and dropped it right on my right leg. So yeah, that delayed the prep a bit! But all part of the game.”

In Cranbourne, training is tough, intense, and relentless, especially with family and work in the mix.

“It’s almost second nature now — not being in the gym feels weirder than training,” Jono said.

“Of course, there are days when I just want to head straight home to my family. But you remind yourself why you started and how far you’ve come.”

His weekly routine includes deadlifts, yoke runs, overhead pressing, sandbag tosses, monster dumbbell, and brutal cardio-style events.

“It’s been full-blown strongman cardio — and by that I mean sprinting 15 metres with a 130kg sandbag in your arms until your lungs give out.”

Jono’s pride in his Cook Islands heritage runs deep and it’s a key part of his journey.

“Our culture is filled with strength — physical, spiritual, and cultural. Whether it’s clearing land for taro, hauling rocks off the beach, or just the stories of our ancestors we learned in school — strength has always been in our DNA.

“My goal is to inspire the next generation of Polynesians. We might be small in number on the world stage, but we’re mighty. I want to show that our people belong here too.

“My goal is simple — to show up. There aren’t many Polynesians in this sport, and I want to represent us proudly. I want to go full throttle, give it everything I’ve got, and do it with a smile on my face (unless I’m flat on the floor gasping for air ). A podium would be amazing, but honestly? Just making an impact is the goal.

Jono’s dream is not only to compete — but to share the experience with his biggest supporters: his Partner (Chloe) and young daughter (Ma’lia).

Having his family with him in Ireland would mean the world. It would allow him to stand on that global stage with his loved ones by his side, proudly representing his roots and showing his daughter what it means to chase a dream with passion and perseverance.

“After every comp, all I want to do is scoop them up in my arms. They’re like human chargers — as soon as I hug them, I’m recharged,” Jono said.

“When your people are on the sidelines yelling your name, or sending you love from back home… it hits deep. I’m forever grateful. It can bring this big ol’ strongman to tears.”

As a proud father-in-law, Justin says the support so far has already shown what’s possible when a community believes in one of its own.

“Every donation, no matter how small, helps bring this vision to life — a strong Cook Island athlete, backed by love and community, standing tall among the world’s best,” Justin said.

“Let’s get Jono to Ireland and show the world what Cook Islands (Polynesian) strength is all about.”

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/get-jono-to-the-world-strongman-champs-in-ireland