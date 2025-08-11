Charging Bulls roll Balwyn

By David Nagel

The equation for Noble Park is simple; win the remaining two games and it will play finals.

The Bulls kept their season alive with a stirring victory over third-placed Balwyn at Pat Wright Oval on Saturday, grinding out a 15.5(95) to 12.10(82) success over a Tigers’ outfit bristling with VFL talent.

Leading by six points at the final break, the Bulls shot out to a 12-point lead after former AFL star Brad Crouch kicked a set shot after two minutes of play.

But Balwyn responded in style, with a classy set shot from Nathan Oakes setting up a three-goal run for the visitors.

Jordan Marson then levelled the scores for the Bulls, before Josh Stern gave a raucous home crowd something to cheer about in a busy and important last quarter.

The smooth-moving forward kicked a great goal from 35 metres out, turning onto his right foot after a quick gather to kick the best goal of the last stanza.

Stern then turned provider, booting long to Harley Fairbank who marked cleanly and raced into an open goal.

Fairbank’s goal locked away the four points for the Bulls, who sit sixth…but level on points with fourth-placed Rowville and fifth-placed South Croydon respectively.

Stern was brilliant for the Bulls, making it back-to-back four-goal hauls after showing similar signs against Vermont last week.

Crouch ended the day with three, while Kevin Kean was also important with two majors on the day.

Stern and Crouch were joined by Bodey Lambert, Jack Murray and Harry Broderick on the Bulls’ list of best players.

The Bulls’ host seventh-placed Doncaster East this week in a must-win encounter, before a last-round visit to South Croydon.

Rowville needs just one more win to play finals despite a heartbreaking four-point loss to Doncaster East.

The Hawks led by 16 points at half time, and by nine at the final break, before the Lions kicked 2.4 to 0.3 in the last quarter to sneak home with a 9.14(68) to 9.10(64) success.

Josh Clarke kicked three for the Hawks, while former AFL forward Josh Schache nailed three crucial goals for the Lions.

In other games, South Croydon rolled Berwick by 16 points at Edwin Flack Reserve, while Toby Wooler kicked 12 goals in Blackburn’s 74-point thumping of Mitcham.

And Vermont pulled off the surprise of round 16, scoring an eight-point victory over second-placed East Ringwood.

Sam Weideman was the only multiple goal-kicker for the Eagles, booting two six-pointers to get his team across the line.

EASTERN PREMIER

Results R16: Berwick 7.7(49) def by South Croydon 9.11(65), Mitcham 15.2(92) def by Blackburn 25.16(166), Doncaster East 9.14(68) def Rowville 9.10(64), East Ringwood 7.10(52) def by Vermont 9.6(60), Noble Park 15.5(95) def Balwyn 12.10(82).

Ladder: Blackburn 56, East Ringwood 48, Balwyn 44, Rowville 32, South Croydon 32/ Noble Park 32, Doncaster East 28, Vermont 28, Berwick 16, Mitcham 4.

Fixture R17: Balwyn (3) v East Ringwood (2), Blackburn (1) v Berwick (9), Rowville (4) v Mitcham (10), Vermont (8) v South Croydon (5), Noble Park (6) v Doncaster East (7).