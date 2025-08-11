James Johnson just one visit away from darts perfection

By David Nagel

James Johnson from Bullseyes produced one of the great legs of the Mountain Dart League season on Friday night – throwing two 180s in his leg against Tokoa Lazaro from Check Out.

Johnson was on track for a perfect nine-dart leg, but had to settle for a brilliant 14-dart finish in a battle that went down to the last legs of the night.

Check Out eventually won the match 11-10, with Trevor Peea providing the finish of the night with a 108-pegout.

Close games were the order of the evening in Division 1, with ladder-leaders High 5’s fighting off a strong challenge from The Chiefs, winning 12-9 in the end.

Gary Warner kept a steady hand for High 5’s, throwing a crucial 96-pegout, while Stewart Taylor kept The Chiefs in the hunt with a superb 180.

Redbacks (1) got the better of Noble Park (1), with Shane Hammond providing the highlight with a terrific score of 160.

Hammond’s teammate Michael Meredith helped the Redbacks bank the points, firing in an 81 finish, a pegout matched by Chris Richardson from Noble Park.

And in the final game of Division 1, Rebels defeated Outcasts 12-9 thanks to a great night at the oche from Kaye Dawson.

Dawson shot two scores of 140 and also had the highest pegout of the match, firing in a 60 finish to give the Rebels the edge.

The close match in Division 2 came from The Bandits and Spectrum, with The Bandits sneaking across the line with an 11-10 victory.

It all came down to fine margins in this one, with a brilliant 180 from Keith McIlverna and a 90-pegout from Michael Keating leading The Bandits to a thrilling win.

Black Bulls were a little more commanding against Redbacks (2), winning 16-5 thanks to a stylish 140 from Blake Wii and a classy 80 pegout from Shane Taylor.

Jamie Pellegrino threw a lovely 140 for Redbacks, but it wasn’t enough to get them across the line.

And there was also a very close finish in Division 3, with Madarras holding on for an 11-10 victory over Stingers.

Ian Cole pumped his fist for Madarras after a quality 180, while teammate Michael Bignell also showed his class with a ripping 92 pegout.

In the other game in Division 3, Stingrays were far too good for Vales (3), winning 17-4 on the night.

Brett Dykes threw a 140 for the winners, while Hank Kollner captured one of Vales four legs for the night with an impressive 55 pegout.

MOUNTAIN DART LEAGUE

• DIVISION 1

Results R4: Rebels def Outcasts 12-9, Redbacks (1) def Noble Park (1) 12-9, Check Out def MDDA Bullseyes 11-10, High 5’s def The Chiefs (12-9).

Ladder: High 5’s 16, The Chiefs 12, Check Out 8, MDDA Bullseyes 8, Rebels 8, Noble Park (1) 4, Out Casts 4, Redbacks (1) 4.

Tons: Brendan Simmonds 30, James Johnson 27, Mick Cloutter 25, Dean Gibbs 25.

180s: James Johnson 2, Bill Richardson, Ngametua Tangatakino, Gary Warner, Paul Tune, Steve Brown, Stewart Taylor.

Highest Score: Tokoa Lazaro 154, Harry Pearce 142.

Highest Peg: James Johnson 134.

Fixture R5: MDDA Bullseyes v Redbacks (1), The Chiefs v Rebels, Check Out v High 5’s, Out Casts v Noble Park (1).

• DIVISION 2

Results R4: Black Bulls def Redbacks (2) 16-5, The Bandits def Spectrum 11-10. Bye: The Night Trawlers.

Ladder: The Bandits 12, MDDA Black Bulls 8, The Night Trawlers 8, Spectrum 4, Redbacks (2) 0.

Tons: Chris Riddle 12, Shane Taylor 11.

180s: Ash Canfor, Shane Taylor, Bernie Vaughan, Andrew Sherriff, Keith McIlverna.

Highest Score: Jay Knox 157.

Highest Peg: Aaron Kirkmoe 110, David Kirkmoe 110.

Fixture R5: Spectrum v MDDA Black Bulls, The Night Trawlers v The Bandits. Bye: Redbacks (2).

• DIVISION 3

Results R4: Madarras def Stingers 11-10, The Stingrays def Vales (3) 17-4. Bye: The Goodies.

Ladder: The Goodies 12, Madarras 12, Stingrays 4, Vales (3) 4, Stingers 0.

Tons: Steve Clarke 14, Jordan Russell 13, Brad Brooks 11.

180s: Brent Wright, Brad Brooks, Ian Cole.

Highest Score: Joyce Grigg 171.

Highest Peg: Steve Clarke 108.

Fixture R5: Stingrays v Stingers, The Goodies v Vales (3). Bye: Stingers.