St John’s OC to join SFNL

St John’s Old Collegians Football Club is set to switch from amateurs to the Southern Football Netball League.

A spokesperson said the move by the Dandenong-based club was mainly motivated by geography.

“The epicentre of the SFNL is in Berwick, which is much closer to our heartland and will help us in retaining players.”

The club is also launching into netball in 2026.

Players, members, officials and sponsors gathered at a sponsors lunch at Thomas Carroll Reserve on 19 July.

They were joined by guest speakers Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams and AFL club Essendon’s business development manager Alex Kater.