Hampton Park Dee-stroyed

By Blair Burns

In Southern Division 2, all eyes were on the top-of-the-table clash between Hampton Park and Chelsea Heights, with the Demons cruising to a 33-point win.

In what could be a preview for this year’s grand final, it was Chelsea Heights who defeated the Redbacks for the second time this season as forwards Liam Frazer and Erishmiilan Uthayakumar kicked four goals each.

Hampton Park coach Luke Bull was incredibly disappointed after the loss and said his side needed to be better if it was to knock off Chelsea Heights come finals time.

“The game was lost in the midfield, our midfield just got its ass kicked which is disappointing because there are some guns in there,” he said.

“It was a pretty similar storyline to when we played them at their ground earlier in the year, we got off to a terrible start … then we couldn’t pin it back.”

It was Demon dominance in the first quarter as the visitors made their presence felt, putting the home side on the back foot from the first bounce.

By half time, the scoreboard had got ugly for Hampton Park, reading 46-7 and the side was getting completely outplayed.

It may as well have been a replay of the round eight encounter between the two sides as the half time scores of that match were also a very similar 47-12.

“My message at half time was that we aren’t going to kick that score and get ourselves back in the game in one quarter so let’s chip away,” Bull said.

Hampton Park came out after the main break and responded well for a start, kicking two early goals to reduce the margin back to 27 points.

But that wasn’t before the Demons kicked four goals to push the lead out to 50 points with one quarter to play.

Like they did against Chelsea Heights earlier in the year, the Redbacks found some form in the fourth term, kicking five consecutive goals thanks to some brilliance from the coach who went forward and kicked three majors.

The margin was back to 20 points just 13 minutes into the last quarter and there was a spark for a miracle comeback, but it wasn’t to be, as the visitors kicked three of the next four to finish with a 33-point victory.

Bull was a standout performer for the Redbacks, while Rob Macpherson was named the Demons’ best on the day.

In other games across Division 2, Keysborough and Highett battled it out in an old-fashioned shootout, as the Burras narrowly fell short 113-102.

It was a brave fight from Chris Smith’s men, led by Ethan Bakes and Simon Marchese (four goals each), but Mitch Hoar and Rhys Wilkinson (three goals each) were the difference for the Bulldogs – Jackson O’Meara also impressed in the win.

The Burras are still a mathematical chance to play finals, but would need Endeavour Hills and Caulfield Bears to win – while defeating first-placed Hampton Park themselves.

An unanswered six goals in the second term led Caulfield Bears to a 35-point victory over Doveton on Saturday – Lynden Dunn and Jye Lewis booted three majors each.

With both teams sitting eighth and ninth on the ladder respectively, the game presented a good winning opportunity for both teams which the Bears’ Corey Barter took with both hands.

A best-on-ground performance from Frankston Dolphins’ Damien Rayson (three goals) led his side to a comfortable 59-point win over Endeavour Hills.

The Falcons are flightless at the moment and will be relegated at season’s end, while the Dolphins must defeat Caulfield this weekend, and preferably by a big margin if they are to sneak into fifth spot on the ladder.

East Malvern was too good for Mordialloc, winning by 37 points thanks to the reliable forward duo of Isaac Morrisby (five goals) and Charlie McGaw (four goals).

Bloods’ Cameron Debruin (four goals) battled hard in the loss, alongside Christopher Wheeler who was Mordialloc’s best – Charles Hamilton was best on ground for the Panthers.

SOUTHERN DIVISION 2

Results – R17: Caulfield Bears 12.17 (89) def Doveton Doves 7.12 (54), Chelsea Heights 14.9 (93) def Hampton Park 9.6 (60), Highett 17.11 (113) def Keysborough 15.12 (102), East Malvern 13.17 (95) def Mordialloc 9.4 (58), Frankston Dolphins 13.17 (95) def Endeavour Hills 4.12 (36).

Ladder: Hampton Park 52, Chelsea Heights 48, Highett, East Malvern 44, Mordialloc, Frankston Dolphins, Keysborough 32, Caulfield Bears 28, Doveton Doves 20, Endeavour Hills 8.

Fixture – R18: Doveton Doves (9) v East Malvern (4), Frankston Dolphins (6) v Caulfield Bears (8), Chelsea Heights (2) v Highett (3), Keysborough (7) v Hampton Park (1), Mordialloc (5) v Endeavour Hills (10).