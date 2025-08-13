Vic Country girls analysed

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Vic Country’s Under-18 Girls National Championships concluded on Sunday, losing by 20 points.

There were 16 local girls who suited up for Vic Country, which went 1-3 through the championships, with plenty of development across the entire squad.

Vic Country coach Sally Riley provided an insight into each local girl.

Mizuki Brothwell (Dandenong Stingrays, defender): “Her game on the weekend was by far her best game. She’s got so many athletic traits, but she showed a bit more skill by foot on the weekend. I was really happy and she was too, as a contributor off halfback.”

Nalu Brothwell (Dandenong Stingrays, forward): “She grew as the tournament went on – the marks started to stick, and she was really competitive and super dangerous due to the athletic traits. She was another one who grew over the four games.”

Baia Pugh (Gippsland Power, utility): “We played her up on the wing or small forward and what she brought was awesome because that change of pace, we didn’t have a lot of. We missed her in the last game (when she was missing with injury). Her dash and ability to change the pace was outstanding.”

Matilda Argus (Dandenong Stingrays, defender): “She was very reliable as a small running halfback. We challenged her at times to show she could defend, we know she can get involved in offence. There were a few intercept marks and her ball use was great.”

Abby Hobson (Gippsland Power, forward): “Her aerial contest is what she’s known for, and she brought that. She probably didn’t kick as many goals as she would have liked but I see it as a real positive campaign where she was able to hit up at the footy, compete in the air and show her IQ.”

Maya Crestani (Gippsland Power, ruck): “She did majority of the ruck load on the weekend. Every game she’s won the hitouts, it was more her developing around the ground, but we saw growth and she rucked about 80 per cent of the game on the weekend so she is very fit.”

Ella Stoddart (Gippsland Power, halfback): “She loves to take the game on, run and carry and use her left foot so we challenged her to show she could defend and her ball use was outstanding. She’s full of energy and was a big ball winner and loves using it. We even put her in the midfield a bit at the end of one of the games to get her more ball forward of centre.”

Rebecca Fitzpatrick (Gippsland Power, midfielder/defender): “She played one game and was down back and she was great on the weekend. She intercepts and took the majority of the kick outs. She’s a natural footballer and has a great IQ so it was great to have her out there.”

Alice Cunnington (Dandenong Stingrays, utility): “She stood out to me having not coached her before. High skill level, the running ability, she could play in every line and is a left or right foot kicker. She has that polish and will play an integral part in the team next year.”

Grace Dillow (Gippsland Power, utility): “She played across a couple of different positions to give her that exposure, so she knows what she needs to work on as a bottom-ager and she was good.”

Ruby Geurts (Dandenong Stingrays, defender): “A bit disappointing for her, she got injured five minutes into the first game but showed her resilience and being exposed to the group will teach her how to prepare for next year.”

Evelyn Connolly (Dandenong Stingrays, small forward): “She had some really good moments against SA – she didn’t kick any goals, but could have and was in the right positions. It was good to have her back and getting two games in a row at the end of the carnival after injury so she could get some continuity.”

Charlotte Gilmore (Dandenong Stingrays, winger): “Gilly was a player I didn’t know much about yet so consistent across the four quarters. She can clearly play the outside game as a winger and that’s why her magnet never left the board. Her running capability was great and she’s not afraid to take the game on with run and carry which set us up nicely. She was probably my surprise packet.”

Lilly Snow (Dandenong Stingrays, midfielder): A power athlete, a good stoppage player which was good, we saw that from her in the first three games. She’s a great inside mid and hopefully gets time forward for Dandenong, we threw her up there for a quarter against Vic Metro.”

Sophie White (Dandenong Stingrays, ruck): “A developing tall with a basketball background. You can see those athletic traits and the competitiveness. When you cross the white line, she is all in. She’ll be better off for the experience and will continue to develop.”

Chelsea Sutton (Gippsland Power, midfielder/forward): “We played her as a small forward or high forward but she got some midfield time on the weekend to inject speed and power through there. She’s a good role player with her pace. Quiet by nature but cross the white line, you want her on your team.”