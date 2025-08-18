Family affair as Richardson’s rollick in the spotlight

By David Nagel

Bill and Chris Richardson stole the spotlight in round five of the Mountain Dart League on Friday night with the husband-and-wife combination both throwing stunning 180s in Division 1.

Bill also threw a magnificent 110-pegout to lead Noble Park (1) to a dominant 17-4 victory over Out Casts.

Greg Rondinella also had the radar dialled in, throwing a maximum 180 for Redbacks (1), who went down 15-6 to Bullseyes.

The Bullseyes were once again well served by James Johnson, who threw a rock-solid 106 pegout to give his team the upper hand.

The game between Rebels and The Chiefs went down to the wire with Rebels holding on 11-10 in the closest match of the night.

Brian Pacey filled the treble-20 for the Rebels, but Troy Gray guided The Chiefs to victory with a maximum 180 and a quality 97 finish.

And High 5’s maintained its perfect start to the season, winning 16-5 against Check Out, despite Ngametua Tangatakino throwing his second 180 for the season.

MOUNTAIN DART LEAGUE

• DIVISION 1

Results R5: High 5’s def Check Out 16-5, Noble Park 1 def Outcasts 17-4, Rebels def The Chiefs 11-10, Bullseyes def Redbacks (1) 15-6.

Ladder: High 5’s 20, The Chiefs 12, MDDA Bullseyes 12, Rebels 12, Noble Park (1) 8, Check Out 8, Out Casts 4, Redbacks (1) 4.

Tons: Brendan Simmonds 37, James Johnson 33, Dean Gibbs 32, Mick Cloutter 31.

180s: James Johnson 2, Bill Richardson 2, Ngametua Tangatakino 2, Gary Warner, Paul Tune, Steve Brown, Stewart Taylor, Brian Pacey, Chris Richardson, Troy Gray.

Highest Score: Tokoa Lazaro 154, Harry Pearce 142.

Highest Peg: James Johnson 134.

Fixture R6: Rebels v MDDA Bullseyes, Noble Park (1) v High 5’s, Redbacks (1) v The Chiefs, Out Casts v Check Out.

• DIVISION 2

Results R5: Spectrum def MDDA Black Bulls 11-10, The Bandits def The Night Trawlers 15-6. Bye: Redbacks (2).

Ladder: The Bandits 16, MDDA Black Bulls 12, The Night Trawlers 8, Spectrum 4, Redbacks (2) 0.

Tons: Shane Taylor 18, Chris Riddle 16.

180s: Ash Canfor, Shane Taylor, Bernie Vaughan, Andrew Sherriff, Keith McIlverna.

Highest Score: Shane Hammond 160.

Highest Peg: Aaron Kirkmoe 110, David Kirkmoe 110.

Fixture R6: Redbacks (2) v The Night Trawlers, MDDA Black Bulls v The Bandits. Bye: Spectrum.

• DIVISION 3

Results R5: The Goodies def Vales (3) 15-6, Stingrays def Stingers 15-6. Bye: Madarras.

Ladder: The Goodies 16, Madarras 12, Stingrays 8, Vales (3) 4, Stingers 0.

Tons: Steve Clarke 14, Jordan Russell 13, Brad Brooks 11.

180s: Brent Wright, Brad Brooks, Ian Cole.

Highest Score: Joyce Grigg 171.

Highest Peg: Steve Clarke 108.

Fixture R6: Madarras v The Goodies, Stingers v Vales 3. Bye: Stingrays.