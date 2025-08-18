Noble survive a Stern test

By David Nagel

Possession is nine-tenths of the law.

Maintaining its hold on fifth position on the Eastern Premier Division ladder is firmly in the hands of Noble Park after the Bulls pulled off a miracle last-gasp victory over Doncaster East on Saturday.

A sensational goal from Josh Stern, under immense pressure from two opponents, gave the Bulls the lead with the third-last kick of the match.

A game-saving defensive mark from Josh Tour then denied a last-charge from the Lions; the Bulls prevailing 9.10(64) to 9.5(59) in one of the best finishes of the year.

Stern’s goal had major consequences for both clubs with just one round remaining in the home-and-away season.

Without it, the Bulls would currently sit seventh on the ladder, while Doncaster East would be fifth.

But his clutch six-pointer now leaves the Bulls’ destiny in their own hands, with a visit to sixth-placed South Croydon this week set to decide who takes on Rowville in the elimination final in week one of finals.

Despite having two former AFL stars in its line-up – Brad Crouch and Sam Gilbert – Noble Park was at the mercy of another former AFL talent, with Brisbane, Western Bulldogs and Melbourne forward Josh Schache proving more than nuisance value for the Bulls’ defence.

The now 27-year-old, who was the number-two AFL draft pick behind Carlton star Jacob Weitering in 2015, kicked the opening goal of the contest and looked ominously dangerous in the first half.

Scores were level at quarter time, but three goals to Schache in the second term opened up a two-goal lead for the visitors at the main break.

Tom Bell had stretched the advantage to a game-high 18 points for the Lions, at the 25-minute mark of the second quarter, but a late goal to Mitch Riordan cut the deficit to an even two goals as the players headed to the sheds.

The Bulls had the better of the third quarter, with goals to Jordan Marson and Stern answered by Joel Papadopoulos to leave Doncaster East ahead by three points at the final change.

The last quarter was an epic arm-wrestle after Matt Nelson kicked a goal in the opening minute to give the Bulls the lead.

A grinding 15 minutes would ensue, before Schache gave the Lions back the lead with his fifth and final goal for the afternoon.

Time was running out for the Bulls, before Stern emerged from the final stoppage of the match to kick a splendid goal on the run.

After trailing by 18 points the Bulls had kicked five of the last seven goals of the match to sneak away with a very important victory.

Stern kicked three for the winners, and Riordan and Lachie McDonnell two each, while Harry Broderick, Tom Taborsky and Crouch joined Sterne, Riordan and McDonnell on the Bulls’ best players’ list.

Schache was the standout for the Lions, making the most of limited opportunities, while skipper Taylin Duman gave his absolute all for four quarters.

The thrilling finishes continued at Rowville, with a late-point to Nashua Wood providing the Hawks with a 10.11(71) to 10.10(70) victory over bottom-placed Mitcham.

The Hawks looked in trouble at half time, trailing by 17 points, but a 4.2 to 1.2 third stanza saw Rowville take a one-point advantage to the final change.

The Hawks looked the winners late in the final term, but a goal to Mitcham’s Hamish Gill locked away the scores with just seconds remaining on the clock.

Wood then broke the deadlock with the final score of the match, leaving the Hawks in fourth position with a game against second-placed East Ringwood to come.

Rowville will play finals, given its healthy percentage advantage over Noble Park, South Croydon and Vermont…who sit in fifth, sixth and seventh respectively.

Matt Evans, Seth MacDonald and Maverick Taylor slotted two each for the Hawks, while Tyson Sruk was instrumental in the victory.

In other games this week, East Ringwood locked away second place with a 13-point victory over third-placed Balwyn, while Vermont kept its finals hopes alive with an eight-point success over South Croydon.

And Berwick has once again pushed a top side to the limit, with the Wickers leading at every change against top-of-the-table Blackburn before a late-goal broke the Wickers’ hearts.

Consecutive points to Jaylan Atton and Noah Cannon gave Berwick the lead with just seconds remaining in the contest, before the Burners went end to end; with the ball finding the way into the hands of Mackenzie Doreian.

The dangerous goal-sneak went back and slammed home his third goal for the day, with Blackburn holding on to win 12.11(83) to 12.6(78).

Sam Woodward kicked four goals for Berwick, and James McLean and Daniel Pinter two each, while Sam Frangalas and skipper Will Arthurson kept the ladder leaders honest all day.

Berwick will be favoured to win its bottom-of-the-table clash with Mitcham; when the two teams meet in the final game of the home-and-away season at Edwin Flack Reserve on Saturday.

EASTERN PREMIER

Results R17: Balwyn 8.10(58) def by East Ringwood 10.11(71), Blackburn 12.11(83) def Berwick 12.6(78), Rowville 10.11(71) def Mitcham 10.10(70), Vermont 9.12(66) def South Croydon 9.4(58), Noble Park 9.10(64) def Doncaster East 9.5(59).

Ladder: Blackburn 60, East Ringwood 52, Balwyn 44, Rowville 36, Noble Park 36/ South Croydon 32, Vermont 32, Doncaster East 28, Berwick 16, Mitcham 4.

Fixture R18: South Croydon (6) v Noble Park (5), Berwick (9) v Mitcham (10), Doncaster East (8) v Blackburn (1), Rowville (4) v East Ringwood (2), Vermont (7) v Balwyn (3).