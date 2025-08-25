Gibbs and Richardson in battle for the ages

By David Nagel

Dean Gibbs and Chris Richardson provided one of the great showdowns of the Mountain Dart League Division 1 season on Friday night with a three-leg battle for the ages.

Gibbs, playing for High 5’s, began the match with a 180 before pegging out on 40 for the opening leg of the contest.

Richardson, playing for Noble Park 1, then fired back, throwing 125, 100, 60, 140 and 44 with her first her first five visits to the oche for an impressive 17-dart leg.

Gibbs then ramped things up even further, throwing 45, 100, 140 and 180 before knocking down a double-18 finish for a magnificent 13-dart leg.

Gibbs and his High 5’s teammates got across the line, with Gibbs adding to his two 180s with a 125-pegout and Mick Cloutter also throwing a maximum.

The Chiefs remain in second place after a highly-entertaining victory over Redbacks 1.

The Chiefs were well served by Josh Pollock, who nailed four 140s on the night, while Harry Pearce kept things rolling for the winners with a quality 91 pegout.

In other games in Division 1, Jacob Webb scored a game-high 162, and James Johnson an 89-peg in Bullseyes win over Rebels, while a 114-peg from Jason Sandham wasn’t enough to save Out Casts, who lost on the night to Check Out.

Shane Taylor provided the highlight in Division 2, throwing a maximum 180 in The Black Bulls win over The Bandits, while Aaron and David Kirkmoe threw two 140s each in The Night Trawlers victory over Redbacks 2.

In Division 3, some brilliant darts from Michael Stanton led The Goodies to a strong win over Madarras.

Stanton knocked in a high-score of 174, then finished with an 80-peg to give The Goodies the edge.

And Nga Tutera and Junior Upokokeu provided the fireworks in a big win for Vales 3 over Stingers.

Tutera threw a high score of 133, while Upokokeu had a 70-pegout to keep Stingers at bay.

MOUNTAIN DART LEAGUE

• DIVISION 1

Results R6: MDDA Bullseyes def Rebels, High 5’s def Noble Park (1), The Chiefs def Redbacks (1), Check Out def Out Casts.

Ladder: High 5’s 24, The Chiefs 16, MDDA Bullseyes 16, Check Out 12, Rebels 12, Noble Park (1) 8, Out Casts 4, Redbacks (1) 4.

Fixture R7: High 5’s v Out Casts, Redbacks (1) v Rebels, Check Out v Noble Park (1), MDDA Bullseyes v The Chiefs.

• DIVISION 2

Results R6: The Night Trawlers def Redbacks (2), MDDA Black Bulls def The Bandits. Bye: Spectrum.

Ladder: The Bandits 16, MDDA Black Bulls 12, The Night Trawlers 12, Spectrum 8, Redbacks (2) 0.

Fixture R7: The Night Trawlers v MDDA Black Bulls, Spectrum v Redbacks (2). Bye: The Bandits.

• DIVISION 3

Results R6: The Goodies def Madarras, Vales (3) def Stingers. Bye: Stingrays.

Ladder: The Goodies 20, Madarras 12, Stingrays 8, Vales (3) 8, Stingers 0.

Fixture R7: The Goodies v Stingers, Stingrays v Madarras. Bye: Vales (3).