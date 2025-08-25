Hawks soar and Bulls flop

By David Nagel

Rowville will take great confidence into this Sunday’s elimination final against South Croydon after the Hawks proved too good for second-placed East Ringwood in Eastern Premier Division on Saturday.

The Hawks rode a fast start to a 21-point lead at quarter time, and maintained that advantage to the final siren; winning 12.7(79) to 8.10(58) on their home deck at Seebeck Oval.

Maverick Taylor kicked three goals for Rowville, and Matt Davey two, while key forward Kyle Stainthorpe also kicked a couple in just his second game back since round five.

Jack Gaudion, Anthony Brolic, Nik Schoenmakers, Brock Coleclough and Josh Clarke joined Taylor on an impressive list of best players.

It was a big turnaround for the Hawks, who narrowly escaped a one-point thriller against bottom-placed Mitcham last week; and lost to East Ringwood by 61 points when they last met back in round five.

The 2023 champions now take on South Croydon, who they defeated by 51 points at the first semi-final stage last year.

The two teams have split their meetings this season, with Rowville defeating South Croydon by 41 points back in round four before the Bulldogs bounced back with a 13-point success in round 13.

A win for Rowville would see the Hawks take on the loser of Saturday’s qualifying final between East Ringwood and Balwyn in the first semi-final in week two.

The news was not so good for Noble Park on the weekend, with the Bulls succumbing meekly – 12.12(84) to 6.9(45) – in a do-or-die clash against South Croydon.

The Bulls entered the round-18 fixture in fifth place, but by quarter time had slipped outside the top five and never recovered from there.

The Bulldogs piled on 5.3 to 1.3 in the opening stanza and were never challenged from that point forward in the match.

The Bulls had no answer to Bulldogs’ forward Tom Sheridan, who kicked five goals to take his tally to 33 six-pointers from his last seven outings.

On the other hand, the Bulls had no multiple goal-kickers on a disappointing day at the office.

The Bulls slipped to sixth, missing finals by one position, however, Harry Broderick, Matt Nelson and Brad Crouch were serviceable contributors for four quarters.

In other games this week, Toby Wooler kicked seven goals and Mackenzie Doreian four in Blackburn’s 73-point demolition of Doncaster East, while Balwyn finished in third place after Josh Pollocks booted six majors in a 12-point victory over Vermont.

And Berwick is celebrating its fifth win for the season after a 27-point victory over Mitcham in the bottom-of-the-table clash at Edwin Flack Reserve.

The Wickers took control of proceedings with a three-goal-to-one second term, and failed to capitalise in the third, kicking 5.9 in a wasteful display up forward.

Exciting youngster Jai Neal slotted three goals for the winners, while imposing key-forward Jordy Andrews booted two goals in just his second game since round seven.

Daniel Pinter, Tom Brennan and Caleb Van Oostveen were also terrific for Berwick, who improved greatly this season under new coach Andrew Williams.

After winning just two games last year, with a percentage of 47.29, Berwick banked five wins this year with a percentage of 82.16.

EASTERN PREMIER

Results R18: South Croydon 12.12(84) def Noble Park 6.9(45), Berwick 10.20(80) def Mitcham 7.11(53), Doncaster East 12.9(81) def by Blackburn 23.16(154), Rowville 12.7(79) def East Ringwood 8.10(58), Vermont 13.10(88) def by Balwyn 15.10(100).

Ladder: Blackburn 64, East Ringwood 52, Balwyn 48, Rowville 40, South Croydon 36/ Noble Park 36, Vermont 32, Doncaster East 28, Berwick 20, Mitcham 4.

Finals Fixture Week 1

Saturday – Qualifying Final at Beaconsfield: East Ringwood (2) v Balwyn (3).

Sunday – Elimination Final at Ringwood: Rowville (4) v South Croydon (5).